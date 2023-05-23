SCIENTIFIC GAMES RECOGNIZED FOR DIGITAL LEADERSHIP WITH 2023 SBC NORTH AMERICA LOTTERY SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARD

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games won the prestigious Lottery Supplier of the Year Award at the 2023 SBC Awards North America in New York City for the company's digital lottery leadership.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of SBC, said, "Congratulations to Scientific Games on winning the award for Lottery Supplier of the Year at the SBC Summit North America Awards. It's testament to their hard work, endeavour, consistency and strong achievements over the last year."

SBC organizers said the third edition of the SBC Summit North America Awards was the most competitive yet, recognizing companies that have immensely contributed to the industry in the past 12 months.

Additionally, SBC commented about the award, "The company's name and foundation were built on the belief that science should be at the core of every product they create. For half a century, they have been at the forefront of the lottery industry, powering the science behind the success of lotteries worldwide. Their unwavering dedication to understanding consumers' needs and preferences has firmly established them as a trusted lottery partner and leading innovator in all things digital."

In April 2022, Scientific Games lottery business was sold to Brookfield Business Partners – a strategic move that returned the company to its 100% lottery roots and made it an even stronger partner for lotteries around the globe. Scientific Games celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Pat McHugh, CEO of Scientific Games, said, "We are honored to receive this award from SBC. Looking back at the past year, it's been quite exciting for our digital business as we made significant investment in talent, content and technology advancements for our new company. While we are most often recognized by the lottery industry as the global leader in retail instant games, we are a pioneer in digital lottery and have been providing groundbreaking internet-based solutions to lotteries in North America and Europe since 2001."

In addition to serving international lotteries, Scientific Games currently provides 23 North American lotteries with digital lottery solutions, including iLottery, digital games, second-chance promotions, player loyalty programs, lottery mobile apps and customer relationship management programs.

Scientific Games has operations on five continents, providing a full portfolio of retail and digital lottery and lottery sports betting products and services to a total of 130 lotteries in 50 countries.

