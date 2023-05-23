Scala Data Centers launches the second largest vertical data center in Latin America

SGRUTB05 adds 6MW of IT capacity to Tamboré Campus, the largest data center complex in Latin America and among the 5 largest worldwide

SÃO PAULO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces the startup of the 6MW IT SGRUTB05 data center, the second largest vertical data center in Latin America. The building, located in the Tamboré Campus, in Barueri city (São Paulo state, Brazil), is another single-tenant facility – the third only in this campus – dedicated to a single Hyperscale customer, which also has a reserved capacity of 100MW to be distributed in other data centers at the complex. Also located there, is Scala's SGRUTB04, the largest vertical data center of the Latin American market.

With a total built area of 6,700 sqm, SGRUTB05 is 35.5 meters high, has five floors, three of which are dedicated to data halls, which together have a high density of approximately 400 racks with almost 9MW of total power. To implement the site, Scala applied its own One Scala Template methodology, developed by its Center of Excellence in Engineering (CoE), formed by more than 200 engineers, architects, and specialists responsible for the verticalization of the entire chain of design, project, construction, and commissioning of new data centers to meet the demands of the Hyperscale market.

SGRUTB05 is exclusively powered by certified renewable energy, designed to operate with a PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of less than 1.4. As it is air-cooled and does not use water in this process, Scala's new data center has a WUE (Water Usage Effectiveness) equivalent to zero, meaning that its operation does not cause any impact on water resources. SGRUTB05 is also in line with the specifications of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications, focused on sustainable buildings, and ANSI/TIA-942-B rated 3, which attests the parameters for construction and design of data centers.

"As the third operational single-tenant site at the Tamboré Campus, SGRUTB05 reinforces Scala's successful strategy of not only enabling unprecedented volumes in the Latin American market, accommodating the growth of our customer's IT infrastructure for decades, but also offering a secure, fast and flexible approach through multiple constructions," Marcos Peigo, Scala's CEO and Co-founder, states.

With the SGRUTB05 completion, Scala now has seven data centers in operation, four of which are based at Tamboré Campus, one in São Paulo city, one in Campinas city (São Paulo state, Brazil) and another in São João de Meriti (Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil). The Tamboré Campus's data centers currently under construction secure 90MW of hired capacity and 170MW of booked capacity for Hyperscale customers, making it the largest data center campus in Latin America and among the 5 largest worldwide.

In addition to these facilities, the company continues its accelerated expansion plan, with the construction of new sites at the Tamboré Campus, in Porto Alegre city (Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil) and Curauma and Lampa (Chile), as well as with advanced projects to implement data centers in Jundiaí city (São Paulo state, Brazil), in Chile, Mexico and Colombia. Since its inception, in 2020, Scala has already invested more than R$ 6 billion in its projects in Latin America and expects to reach 500MW of distributed capacity over the next five years in the four countries where it operates.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 700 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale customers, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each customer in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, great energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

