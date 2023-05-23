Foxit Launches PDF Editor Suite V2023

Foxit PDF Editor Suite offers Complete PDF and eSign Solutions.

FREMONT, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced PDF Editor Suite V2023, its latest subscription solutions, packed with powerful PDF and eSign capabilities. These innovative solutions run across multiple platforms – desktop, mobile, and compliance-based cloud services.

Intelligent Document Platform

PDF Editor Suite provides everything knowledge workers need in one solution to create, modify, and sign professional looking documents from anywhere. Users can create and modify PDF documents and forms; share and collaborate with others; export content to popular file systems like Microsoft Word; convert scanned hardcopy to digital documents as part of a paperless office; and protect confidential information.

PDF Editor Suite also includes a legally binding eSign service to prepare and gather important signed documents. It provides a complete eSign solution – upload your document, create your template, add recipients, and send. It automates workflows, providing a seamless process to allow the user to send, sign, track, and manage eSignatures.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite takes advantage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning to make end users more productive. Integration with ChatGPT assists users to summarize content, re-write content, translate content, and provide Q&A services.

Designed for Teams, Individuals, and Educational Organizations

With solutions specifically designed for individuals, business teams, and educational organizations, PDF Editor Suite provides a one-stop-shop for all your document needs. The solutions include support for Windows, MacOS, browsers, and mobile devices, making it easy to support all your users regardless of their platform. The business teams solution includes a robust licensing admin console that simplifies the process of managing licenses across the organization. This ensures that all team members have access to the features they need on the platform of their choice, without the hassle of managing individual licenses.

"We are thrilled to offer these comprehensive subscription solutions to our customers," said Phil Lee, Foxit's CCO. "Our aim is to provide an all-in-one solution that meets the needs of modern document workflows, and we believe these solutions do just that."

New capabilities in PDF Editor V2023 include:

Cloud Documents and Storage - PDF Editor Suite allows users to upload their documents to Cloud Documents once, then easily access these cloud-based documents, and securely edit, share, and collaborate from anywhere, on any device, and in any browser. Cloud Documents are stored in Foxit's regional data centers in Virginia, USA ; Montreal, Canada ; and Frankfurt, Germany . In addition, Cloud Documents keeps a record of the files opened by the user, and users can quickly find the documents in the "Recent" files tab. Furthermore, under the "Cloud Documents" section, users can manage previously uploaded documents and create new folders to organize and categorize them. Additionally, when users upload a file to Cloud Documents for editing, any changes made to the document are automatically saved.

Cloud Collaboration - PDF Editor Suite provides users access to collaboration on documents. Users can simultaneously open the document and see each other's real-time actions. This provides a way for team members to communicate and collaborate with each other in real-time, which can improve communication and productivity.

Foxit is committed to providing secure, innovative, and reliable solutions to its customers. Its new subscription solutions are a testament to this commitment. Foxit looks forward to helping individuals, businesses, and educational institutions streamline their document management processes.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

