Eric Tuchmann Receives ABA International Law Section's Outstanding International Corporate Counsel Award

American Arbitration Association®- International Centre for Dispute Resolution® Executive Recognized for Contributions to Legal Profession & Furtherance of the Practice of Law Internationally

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services, along with its international division – the International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®), announces that Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary Eric Tuchmann recently received the American Bar Association (ABA) International Law Section's Outstanding International Corporate Counsel Award. Mr. Tuchmann was awarded this prestigious honor at the ABA International Law Section's Annual Conference in New York City on May 3, 2023.

American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution (PRNewsfoto/American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution) (PRNewswire)

The ABA International Law Section's Outstanding International Corporate Counsel Award is given to a Section member who is a practicing attorney employed by a company or other entity as an in-house counsel for their sustained and outstanding service in the field of international law. Mr. Tuchmann was presented with this award by ABA International Law Section Chair Marcos Ríos Larrain, and Past Section Chair and ABA Rule of Law Institute Board of Directors Member Ken Reisenfeld. Mr. Reisenfeld highlighted Eric's contributions to leading global arbitration and mediation initiatives at the AAA-ICDR for more than two decades, and cited his leadership in amicus filings, and legislative and policy initiatives.

"Eric has advanced the effectiveness of cross-border alternative dispute resolution and is a thought leader in the field," said Bridget M. McCormack, President and CEO of the AAA-ICDR. "His deep commitment to promoting fairness and cooperation in resolving international disputes has been a catalyst for many of the AAA-IDCR's innovative programs and services offered throughout the years. We're excited for the continued growth of our international division under Eric's leadership."

"I am deeply honored to receive the ABA International Law Section's Outstanding International Corporate Counsel Award," said Eric P. Tuchmann, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the AAA-ICDR. "The award is also an important recognition of the contributions the AAA-ICDR has made in the field of international arbitration and mediation, as well as the dedication and hard work of the legal and ICDR teams. It is a testament to our commitment to providing strategic counsel and legal expertise to the AAA-ICDR, and I am proud to be a part of a profession that plays such a critical role in shaping how disputes are resolved domestically and abroad."

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA®) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

