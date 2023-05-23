Electricity Market Modeling Expert Dr. Kai Van Horn Rejoins The Brattle Group as Senior Consultant

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Kai Van Horn to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant in its Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. Dr. Van Horn specializes in electricity system modeling, analysis, and visualization. To learn more about Dr. Van Horn, see his full bio at brattle.com/experts/kai-van-horn/.

"We are thrilled to have Kai back with us at Brattle," said Dr. Samuel Newell, Principal and Leader of Brattle's Electricity group. "His modeling capabilities and industry experience will be a major asset for our clients as we help them navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with the clean energy transition."

With expertise in wholesale electricity market design and analysis, renewable resource integration, and transmission and generation planning, Dr. Van Horn has experience working on a wide range of matters, from the modeling and analysis of financial transmission rights to carbon pricing issues and transmission benefits analysis. He develops large-scale power system modeling approaches and leads teams deploying these models, including through custom-built simulation and analysis platforms. He has worked with a diverse set of market operators, market participants, utilities, and regional transmission organizations.

A member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the IEEE Power & Energy Society, Dr. Van Horn has authored numerous reports and articles for industry publications.

"It is great to be back at Brattle, surrounded by a talented, forward-thinking team of energy experts," said Dr. Van Horn. "I am excited to get back into consulting and assisting clients on complex energy system matters."

Dr. Van Horn was previously an Associate at Brattle. Prior to rejoining the firm, he spent four years at National Grid as a Manager and Principal Analyst in the US Market Fundamentals team.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

