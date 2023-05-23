CereCore recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore® has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare and has earned this workplace award for four consecutive years. The complete alphabetical list of this year's winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 2, 2023, issue of MH magazine.

"CereCore is honored to earn this award for the past four years, because it showcases the talent and dedication of the people who make up our company," said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO of CereCore. "We strive to foster a positive culture at CereCore and empower our workforce to make a difference in the lives of our clients and others. Developing strong relationships and skill sets are important to us, and we intentionally work toward that in several ways—from volunteering in our community, to training up the next generation of EHR experts, to collaborating across teams on projects. Healthcare organizations are modernizing their EHR technology, and our company is growing and offering a wide variety of career opportunities. Winning this award reaffirms that now is a great time to join CereCore."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

CereCore will find out their ranking on the Best Places list at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for hospital operators to focus on transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in our nation's top-performing hospitals, we provide IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting to hospitals and health systems. Find more information at https://cerecore.net and https://cerecoreinternational.net/.

