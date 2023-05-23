Airbiquity Wins 2023 IoT Evolution "Industrial IoT Product of the Year" Award

OTAmatic Software Management Platform Recognized as a Leading Industrial IoT Solution

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced its OTAmatic® Software Management Platform has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award honoring the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Presented by IoT Evolution World , winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies and are deemed verifiable leaders in the marketplace.

OTAmatic enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate OTA connected vehicle software updates. These capabilities help mitigate automaker recall expenses, enable post-production feature enhancements, and address cybersecurity threats.

"At Airbiquity, we believe innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of connected vehicle services and ownership experiences," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. "Our OTAmatic Software Management Platform is a prime example of this, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to provide a comprehensive solution for automotive over-the-air software updates. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multibillion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Airbiquity for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the OTAmatic Software Management Platform, an innovative solution that earned Airbiquity the 2023 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMCnet. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Airbiquity in the future."

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

