AAA20 Group revolutionizes end-of-line packaging with its cutting-edge integration of a Collaborative Palletizer Robot and an automatic Stretch Wrapper for a highly optimized solution

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA20Group, LLC, a subscription-based robotic solutions leader, announced today that they have integrated their Collaborative Palletizer Robot with an automatic stretch wrapper. The result is a labor-saving device integration that reduces overhead and optimizes valuable end-of-line packaging facility floor space.

AAA20 Group integrates a labor-saving, Collaborative Palletizer Robot with an Automatic Stretch Wrapper.

New integration eliminates the need to transport stacked pallets to stretch wrapper stations.

This unique cooperative machine integration combines two proven packaging solutions. The robotic component features a choice of a CP-100 or CP-200 robot delivering a gripping capacity of 22 or 44 lbs. respectively. Utilizing a robotic system can offer a significant cost-saving potential for nearly any packaging line requiring end-of-line palletizing; adding an automatic stretch wrapper machine to the packaging line essentially creates a single packaging operation out of what previously required two separate steps. This innovative integration of a palletizing robot and stretch wrapper system offers significant cost-benefit advantages. The system both replaces the need for one or two human workers, but it also reduces the risk of pallet failure during internal transportation. As a result, the task of transporting loose pallets to the stretch wrapper location is eliminated, further increasing efficiency and cost savings.

A unique approach to packaging easy-to-topple stacks of soft items

According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas, NV-based AAA20 Group, LLC, "Our innovative integration effectively addresses the common issue of transporting loose pallets that are not properly secured or wrapped. This can result in products shifting or falling off during transportation, causing potential damage or loss. For example, unstable stacks of diapers or feminine care products can fall during the short journey from the palletizer to the stretch-wrapper machine. With our solution, this problem is eliminated as the stacking and wrapping processes are seamlessly combined in one location".

End-to-end machine configuration and support

"This machine integration eliminates the need for robotics or stretch wrapper machinery expertise, as our application experts will fully configure the system and deliver a turn-key solution. We will match the robot/shrink wrapper combination with your specific application," adds Mallouk. AAA20 Group makes the implementation process efficient and convenient. Systems are available for purchase or lease, and AAA20 Group can offer the benefits of 100% financing. By leasing, business resources may be shifted from capital expense to operating expense. Choose the "robot-as-employee" (subscription paradigm), and a growing business can reallocate their workforce toward higher-level activities and, as a result, optimize valuable human capital. Karen Mallouk adds, "Our integrated automation systems are flexible, affordable, and easy to operate; they are excellent at following the precise, repetitive movements typical in many end-of-line packaging operations."

AAA20 Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. The company provides collaborative robotic equipment solutions used in the packaging industry. Proven automation industry leaders manufacture the robots offered for lease by AAA20.

