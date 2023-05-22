TrueBlue's Anthony Brew Named Among the Most Influential Figures in Staffing Industry's DEI Landscape

TrueBlue's Anthony Brew Named Among the Most Influential Figures in Staffing Industry's DEI Landscape

TACOMA, Wash., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is thrilled to announce that Anthony Brew, Chief Diversity Officer, has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Influencers list. This recognition underscores TrueBlue's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion as a leader in the staffing industry.

Brew's work is fueled by his desire to create a better world for the next generation. In 2021, Brew developed TrueBlue's five-year Strategic Plan for DEI. As a key component of the company's commitment to its employees and surrounding communities, the Strategic Plan is a guide of goals for achieving transformational change on issues of DEI. It aims to support the organization in the following areas:

Growing the awareness of its leadership in relation to DEI

Expanding access and success for underrepresented populations within the organization

Building an environment where everyone can bring their genuine selves to the workplace

Ensuring a work environment where everyone is supported, valued, and included

In pursuit of this plan, Brew has spearheaded initiatives that have fostered stronger support for DE&I throughout the entire employee lifecycle, including the expansion of TrueBlue's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

"Under Tony's leadership, TrueBlue has made great strides in its DEI efforts," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "His passion for driving positive change, coupled with his extensive knowledge and expertise, has been instrumental in our journey towards creating a more inclusive organization."

This SIA list was developed to recognize people who are having the tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem. The selected leaders are those who have made a significant impact on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that influence the world of work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

