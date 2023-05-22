Sky Zone to Deepen Roots in Georgia with New Warner Robins Location

Siblings with 15+ Years of Franchise Experience to Expand Active Play Leader's Southern U.S. Presence

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced a new franchise agreement with brothers David and William Milby, along with their spouses Crystal and Sandra Milby, to open a new park in the city of Warner Robins—Sky Zone's sixth location in Georgia.

"With more than 15 years of franchise experience with a service-focused business, we are excited to expand our portfolio with an investment into the leader of another rapidly growing industry," said David Milby, Sky Zone franchisee. "We recognized Sky Zone's unparalleled brand awareness and consumer loyalty and look forward to bringing active play to the community of Warner Robins."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for the most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

"Since the beginning of 2023, Sky Zone has seen rapid national expansion courtesy of the exponential interest we've received from potential franchisees and loyal brand fans," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at Sky Zone. "We're leading the active entertainment industry's growth as we continue to increase our footprint and are thrilled to add experienced and dedicated franchisees like David, Sandra, William and Crystal to the Sky Zone family."

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone, visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

