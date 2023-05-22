Ken Reali, Renowned Healthcare Executive, Joins NeoLight's Board of Directors

NeoLight enhances its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned medical device executive Ken Reali, bringing valuable industry experience to the Board of Directors.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoLight is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Reali, a respected healthcare executive, to its Board of Directors. With an illustrious career spanning more than three decades in the medical device sector, Reali brings a wealth of experience to the board, having held a variety of leadership roles, including CEO, at several prestigious medical device companies.

Vivek Kopparthi, NeoLight Co-founder & CEO, commented on Reali's appointment: "We are absolutely delighted to have Ken joining our board. His vast experience in product development, global marketing, commercialization, and sales of medical devices will undoubtedly prove invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand in neonatal care technology."

Darryl Baker, NeoLight board member, echoed Kopparthi's sentiments: "Ken's strong background in strategic planning, among other areas, will significantly strengthen our board's breadth of talent and knowledge. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to maintaining strong leadership as we continue to drive our mission forward."

Ken Reali has an extensive background working with medical societies, patient advocacy groups, and governmental agencies. His most recent role was CEO of Bioventus, a position he assumed in April 2020. Prior to Bioventus, Reali served as President and CEO of Clinical Innovations, where he led the company to a successful sale in 2020.

On his appointment, Ken Reali stated: "I am thrilled to be joining the NeoLight Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to a company that is at the forefront of neonatal care technology. I believe my experience will complement the incredible work this team has accomplished thus far and help drive NeoLight's mission to improve newborn care around the world."

Reali's other affiliations include serving on the board of AdvaMed, Dysis Medical, and Rejoni Medical, and has previously showcased his leadership as the chair of the Ethics and Compliance Committee for AdvaMed. His wide-ranging experience and proven track record of success set the stage for him to greatly influence and contribute to the ongoing growth and prosperity of NeoLight.

NeoLight is an empathy-driven healthcare technology leader in the neonatal care space, utilizing leading-edge solutions to deliver top-tier, transformative care. Our approach centers on the intricate dynamics of the doctor-nurse-parent-infant network, going beyond treatment to offer comprehensive care. Discover more at https://www.theneolight.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

