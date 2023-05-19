HALLY ANNOUNCES SPRING 2023 COLLEGIATE NIL PARTNERSHIPS

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hally Hair, the first clean hair color brand, is proud to announce its next phase of collegiate NIL partnerships for the Spring 2023 season.

This month, Hally is working with three NCAA Women's Softball teams – University of Tennessee, University of Georgia, and Louisiana State University and four athletes on each team – to let their ultimate in school and team spirit shine. Each team, including breakout stars like Kiki Malloy of Tennessee's Lady Vols, are filming together in official team gear showing how they like to get game day ready, incorporating Hally's temporary hair color, Shade Stix, into their looks throughout the NCAA Softball postseason. Today is the first day of regional competition in the NCAA Women's Softball tournament.

Hally's major Softball activation comes on the heels of the NCAA Women's Beach Volleyball Championship the week prior where Hally worked with 25 athletes at Stanford, Louisiana State University, Grand Canyon University, UCLA, Florida State University, and Georgia State University to show off their style on and off the court. To date, Hally has worked with over 250 NCAA athletes across a variety of sports at 70+ schools.

"Hally is so excited to be working with NCAA Women's Softball," says Kathryn Winokur, Founder & CEO of Hally Hair. "Building off our recent partnership with Baylor University's Women's Basketball team and over 100 Baylor athletes, it's incredible to see how our temporary hair color products, Shade Stix, are being used again in a different season, in another sport, and with a variety of different universities and athletes. The creativity, school spirit, and hair looks these athletes come up with are unmatched. There is a lot more in store, and we are thrilled about the plans we have ahead to continue authentically getting student athletes and entire campuses game-day-ready with Hally."

Following Hally's activation with Baylor earlier this year, The Brandr Group again assisted Hally on the NIL Group Licensing program which allows the student-athlete activation to be co-branded with the universities. With the introduction of softball, Hally continues to be the first (and so far, only) brand to embrace NIL on every level, including:

Licensing deals with college marks on product - to date, Hally has licensed insignia for Baylor University , University of Georgia , University of Tennessee , and Louisiana State University

Sourcing athletes on the open market as creators

Working with school teams to represent multiple athletes officially along with the University

Hally's Spring 2023 collegiate partnerships roll out is the second phase of 12-18 months of planned expansion further into the college sports market for the brand.

ABOUT HALLY HAIR

Hally is modern, at-home hair color for the next generation. Since launching in 2021, Hally has reimagined the at-home hair color experience and taken the guess, the mess, and the stress out of DIY hair dye. Hally has three distinct product lines that are all certified clean: Color Cloud - the first ammonia-free foam hair dye, Fluffy G - a foaming hair gloss that revives color and adds shine, Shade Stix - one-day temporary hair color that's as easy to streak in as it is to wash out. A brand that was built in the midst of global pandemic, Hally cares deeply about mental health and pledges to donate 1% of all proceeds to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth. Learn more about Hally at hallyhair.com and follow @colormehally on Instagram and TikTok.

Hally is sold at hallyhair.com, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, CVS, Amazon, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve.

PR Contact: hally@wearefoundation.co

