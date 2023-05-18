Automaker recognized for community-focused commitment to supporting K-12 education

CAMDEN, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that it received the 2023 Gold Halo Award for Best Education Initiative. The Halo Awards, presented by Engage for Good, acknowledge companies that have made a significant impact through cause marketing and social impact programs.

Subaru wins 2023 Gold Halo Award for Best Education Initiative in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Through the 2022 Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, Subaru and 621 of its retailers helped offset teachers’ financial burden by donating $3.3 million to 652 schools and 5,699 teachers across the U.S., allowing teachers to select which supplies would make the biggest impact in their classrooms. #SubaruLovesLearning (PRNewswire)

Subaru was recognized for its commitment to supporting education and its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Through the 2022 Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, Subaru and 621 of its retailers helped offset teachers' financial burden by donating $3.3 million to 652 schools and 5,699 teachers across the U.S., allowing teachers to select which supplies would make the biggest impact in their classrooms. Along with financial donations, this initiative also included full scale events where Subaru retailers delivered supplies to their local schools.

"At Subaru, we believe that education is the key to unlocking a better future for all. We are proud to partner with AdoptAClassroom.org to extend its mission and help to equip more under-resourced students with the learning tools they need to succeed," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "We're honored to receive this prestigious award as we continue to work with our partners and retailers to show our commitment to providing all students an equal opportunity at a quality education."

AdoptAClassroom.org is a nonprofit organization that empowers teachers with the funds they need to purchase essential classroom supplies. The organization works with individual donors and corporate partners like Subaru to help teachers provide their students with a high-quality education, regardless of zip code.

"The partnership between Subaru and AdoptAClassroom.org has had a tremendous impact on teachers and students nationwide," said Ann Pifer, Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org. "Thanks to the generous support from Subaru and its retailers, more than 300,000 teachers have had the opportunity to provide students with crucial resources while feeling the love, appreciation, and support they deserve as learning professionals."

The Halo Awards were presented at the Engage for Good Conference on May 17, 2023.

For more information about Subaru Loves Learning and the automaker's commitment to education, visit subaru.com/learning.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. To achieve this, teachers are spending an average of $860 of their own money each year on their classrooms. AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that funds PreK-12 teachers and schools across the U.S. to help equip more classrooms and students for success, and offset the financial burden on teachers. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $65 million and equipped more than 6.4 million students across the U.S. 90% of all funded classrooms are considered high needs. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

