KBR Receives Coveted AAA Sustainability Rating by MSCI

HOUSTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has received a AAA designation in MSCI's 2023 ESG (environmental, social and governance) Ratings. The AAA rating is MSCI's highest and is given to companies that are leading their industries in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

"A deep commitment to ESG permeates everything we do at KBR, and this designation is proof of how seriously our team of teams takes our mission of helping create a more sustainable world," said Stuart Bradie, KBR president and CEO. "KBR walks the talk when it comes to ESG, whether reducing our own emissions, conducting business sustainably and ethically across our operations and supply chains, or using our cutting-edge technologies and solutions to help customers achieve both their business and ESG goals. I am extremely proud that our amazing people have been recognized for their dedication to doing work that matters for our planet and communities."

ESG and sustainability are fundamental to all KBR's activities. KBR proudly supports governments and companies around the world, delivering solutions that advance economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, physical and digital safety, and life conditions both in the company and in the communities where we operate. Read more about KBR's industry-leading ESG programs at KBR.com/sustainability.

MSCI uses a rules-based methodology to measure companies' exposure to financially relevant ESG risks and how well they manage those risks relative to industry peers. Ratings range from leader (AAA, AA), to average (A, BBB, BB), to laggard (B, CCC). MSCI also rates equity and fixed income securities, loans, mutual funds, ETFs and countries.

