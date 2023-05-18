Infinium and Navigator CO2 Collaborate on eFuels Project in US Midwest

Navigator to provide approximately 600k TPA of CO 2 as a feedstock for ultra-low carbon Infinium eFuels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrofuels provider Infinium and comprehensive carbon management company Navigator CO 2 ("Navigator") announced today that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and long-term relationship for Navigator to deliver 600,000 tons per annum (TPA) of biogenic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from its Heartland Greenway system to a future Infinium facility for the production of electrofuels, also known as eFuels.

The Heartland Greenway Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) project is one of the largest aggregations systems for biogenic CO 2 in development globally. The system will provide the infrastructure and network to connect industrial emitters of CO 2 to new and developing markets for their carbon, while ensuring project developers, like Infinium, have access to a diversified, consistent, and ratable CO 2 supply.

Infinium is developing next-generation fuels that will accelerate the market's progress toward achieving climate goals during the ongoing energy transition. Infinium eFuels are created using CO 2 that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere and renewable power-derived green hydrogen. Ultra-low carbon eFuels contain no sulfur and are cleaner burning than petroleum-based fuels.

"We are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable decarbonization solutions from our growing Heartland Greenway platform, and it's exciting to see Infinium's innovative approach to leverage carbon," said Navigator CEO Matt Vining. "This agreement serves as a great example of how we help our partners optimize their carbon usage and minimize emissions while maximizing value."

Infinium eSAF and Infinium eDiesel can be used in today's planes, ships, and trucks as an immediate replacement for petroleum jet and diesel fuels without modifications to engines or distribution infrastructure. Infinium eNaphtha can be used to produce gasoline fuel alternatives as well as replace petroleum-derived naphtha in chemical and industrial processes for the creation of goods like plastics and solvents.

"The demand for eFuels as a climate-friendly alternative to petroleum-derived products continues to grow from both the heavy transit and the chemicals sectors," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium. "Partnerships like this with Navigator are essential to growing our capacity with access to multiple connected CO 2 sources as we scale eFuels production globally."

Infinium has over a dozen projects in various phases of development across the US, Europe, Japan and Australia.

About Infinium

Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels are a new class of synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources needed to produce food. Infinium electrofuels can be dropped into existing trucks, planes and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium electrofuels are a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon and other leading cleantech investors have chosen Infinium at www.infiniumco.com.

About Navigator CO 2

Navigator CO 2 is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services management team with over 200 years of collective industry experience. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated over 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since 2012. The company is committed to building and operating its projects to meet and exceed safety requirements while minimizing the collective impact on the environment, landowners, and the public during construction and ongoing operations. Navigator CO 2 is headquartered in Omaha, NE, at 13333 California St., Suite 202. For more information, visit: navigatorco2.com or heartlandgreenway.com and visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

