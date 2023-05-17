Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Breeze Airways' Longest Airbus A220 Flight

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies business, joined Breeze Airways ("Breeze") today in announcing the launch of the airline's longest nonstop route, a more than 2,250 nautical-mile, Airbus A220 flight powered by GTF engines between Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The celebration began on Tuesday at a first-ever airline employee town hall hosted at Pratt & Whitney's East Hartford, Conn. Customer Training Center for Breeze founder and CEO, David Neeleman and Breeze president, Tom Doxey.

Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines Power Breeze Airways Longest Flight (PRNewswire)

"GTF engine technology for the A220 has been foundational to the growth and success of Breeze over the past two years," said Neeleman. "We've been able to link new city pairs while reducing operating costs and environmental impact."

The GTF engine is the exclusive powerplant for the Airbus A220 family, which reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions up to 25% per seat, NOx emissions by up to 50% and noise footprint by up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are capable of further reductions in carbon emissions, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

"GTF engines enable airlines like Breeze fly long, thin, transcontinental routes with game-changing aircraft like the A220," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "The inauguration of service between Providence to Los Angeles marks a major milestone in the airline's rapid growth."

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Breeze was founded in 2018 and launched flight operations in May of 2021. The airline operates 12 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with the 13th to be delivered soon, and has an additional 66 A220-300s on order. Breeze also operates a fleet of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft, each equipped with an APS2300 auxiliary power unit (APU) from Pratt & Whitney.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for more sustainable aviation technologies in the decades ahead. Learn more at pwgtf.com.

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

