A Pint for Kim Named ADRP Blood Drive Partner of the Year

3rd annual memorial blood drive, May 13, aims to impact more than 1,500 through the gift of blood donation

AURORA, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is excited to announce that A Pint for Kim was named the 2023 ADRP (Association of Donor Relations Professionals) Blood Drive Partner of the Year.

Kathleen Fuglsang, Caroline Hamilton, and Kristyn Benedyk accept the ADRP award for Blood Drive Partner of the Year on behalf of A Pint for Kim and Versiti. (PRNewswire)

Kim's family and friends have sponsored more than 30 blood drives, potentially saving more than 6,000 lives.

ADRP is an international organization representing blood centers from across the country and several countries worldwide. The Blood Drive Partner of the Year Award is given to a person or organization that establishes blood donation as a priority within an organization, business, or community. Kristyn Benedyk, Caroline Hamilton and Kathleen Fuglsang accepted the award on behalf of A Pint for Kim today at the annual conference held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Versiti nominated A Pint for Kim for their dedication to spreading awareness about the importance of blood donation in honor of Kimberley Benedyk Sandford, who bravely and generously fought an eight-year battle with rare cancer. In her final months, she requested that her family take this experience and help others understand how important and impactful blood donations are to patients in need.

Kim's story has turned into a movement. Over the last three years, her family and friends have sponsored more than 30 blood drives, potentially saving more than 6,000 lives. Beyond the drives hosted by A Pint for Kim, they have also inspired others to host, with more than 40 community blood drives connected to the movement throughout Chicago.

"Kristyn, Caroline, and Kathleen pour their hearts into each drive. They have given our staff and donors something special to look forward to and have truly taken the idea of an In Honor of Blood Drive to a different level, said Amy Smith, area vice president and director of donor services and operations at Versiti. "Our community and the hospitals and patients we serve have benefited from Kim and her final act of kindness, and we are forever grateful."

This Saturday, A Pint for Kim will host their largest annual event where they hope to impact more than 1,500 lives through blood donation. The date is significant to Kim's two sons as it is a special connection to her legacy on Mother's Day weekend.

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2022

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



WHERE: Naperville North High School

899 N. Mill St.,

Naperville, IL 60563

All are invited to be part of this lifesaving movement. To learn more about this one-of-a-kind event, visit APintforKim.com. Appointments can be made by calling event, call 1-800-786-4483 or visit Versiti.org.

About Versiti Blood Center of Illinois

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Aurora, IL., that specializes in blood products and services and provides expert medical and technical support. Founded in 1943, it is the oldest blood center in Illinois and serves patients at 86 hospitals in Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. It operates 13 donor centers and conducts nearly 2,200 blood drives annually at area hospitals, churches, businesses, schools and community centers. To learn more, visit versiti.org.

