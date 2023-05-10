L'ORÉAL PARIS ANNOUNCES THE 'L'ORÉAL PARIS LEAGUE OF EXPERTS,' AN ARTISTRY-FOCUSED TALENT COLLECTIVE

The League of Experts will be unveiled with three initial makeup artist members: Allan Avendaño, Claudia Betancur, and Erica Taylor

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, L'Oréal Paris announces its new artistry-focused collective, the 'L'Oréal Paris League of Experts.' The collective will be comprised of top industry talent who will contribute to the brand's artistic vision through their various areas of beauty expertise.

The L'Oréal Paris League of Experts is being unveiled with three initial members – Allan Avendaño, Claudia Betancur and Erica Taylor - each of whom bring a unique makeup artistry perspective to the brand. Allan Avendaño is known for his editorial and red-carpet expertise, having worked with some of the top talent in Hollywood. Claudia Betancur is one of the most prominent celebrity makeup artists in the Latin market, with more than 30 years of industry experience. Rounding out the League of Experts is Erica Taylor, a veteran makeup artist, who has a deep-rooted knowledge in the industry and has quickly become a trusted expert on social media in recent years, sharing her makeup tips and tricks with her more than 1M engaged followers.

Each will be leveraged as an always-on expert for the brand and spotlighted alongside key brand launches and initiatives. This group of experts will be tapped for everything from creating red carpet looks during key tentpole moments and having a presence at influencer events to providing digital-first educational content. Together, with the brand, they will continue to highlight their individual, expert points of view and support the brand's worth equity.

On the creation of this collective, Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris, U.S. Brand President, notes, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our League of Experts and welcome makeup artists Allan, Claudia, and Erica to our L'Oréal Paris family. Establishing a collective will allow us to better reach and engage with our consumers in a way that feels approachable and relatable. Each artist in the League of Experts, in their unique way, upholds and empowers our brand values of beauty, worth, and inclusivity - helping to inspire others to look and feel their most beautiful. We look forward to further expanding the collective and going beyond makeup to serve our consumers at every step of their beauty journey."

"I'm so proud to represent L'Oréal Paris as part of the League of Experts. Not only is the brand a leader of innovation and quality in the beauty industry, but L'Oréal Paris also celebrates diversity and inclusivity, catering to all individuals, all identities, and all cultures, which is so important to me. My vision for being a part of the League of Experts is to continue to champion inclusivity and bring a fresh take on how makeup can enrich people's lives and empower them," notes Allan Avendaño, L'Oréal Paris Makeup Artist and member of the League of Experts.

On joining the League of Experts, Claudia Betancur explains, "L'Oréal Paris is the number one global beauty brand and being part of this family fills my heart with pride and truly makes me happy. I am passionate about teaching the art of beauty to empower individuals with self-confidence and self-love and impart the great meaning behind "because you're worth it!"

Erica Taylor, member of the L'Oréal Paris League of Experts, adds "I am excited to use my social platform and this partnership with L'Oréal Paris to teach women about attainable luxury. I have held many roles where I have worked with clients, models, and celebrities, but my favorite is always helping the woman who forgot about herself because she was too busy helping everyone else. I love making her comfortable and teaching her to feel beautiful, and through the L'Oréal Paris League of Experts I get to reach so many more women to share this message."

Allan, Claudia, and Erica officially join the brand today. This initial group of talent will begin to be leveraged during several upcoming brand activations, including the Cannes Film Festival.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

