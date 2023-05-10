Horizon Media Launches 2nd Annual "Mother of All Titles" Campaign with the Release of New Study Revealing What Moms Need Most from Employers to Thrive in the Workplace

Horizon Media Launches 2nd Annual "Mother of All Titles" Campaign with the Release of New Study Revealing What Moms Need Most from Employers to Thrive in the Workplace

- Findings Show Significant Gaps Between Benefits and Resources that Working Mothers Say They Want and What Their Employers Offer -

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans prepare to recognize Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14, Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, today launched its second annual "Mother of All Titles" campaign, which celebrates the contributions of working moms and encourages actions to support their inclusion. In addition to being a platform that enables a social community of working moms and mom allies to share insights about their experiences in the workplace, this year's campaign also includes a new study of more than 1300 working moms that reveals their needs, misconceptions they face in the workplace, and what employers can do to better address the challenges working mothers continue to face.

Horizon Media (PRNewswire)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the labor force participation rate for all mothers with children under age 18 was 72.9% in 2022, higher than the 2019 value of 72.3%. With working mothers making up an estimated one-third (32%) of all employed women, they have a significant impact in the workplace. Yet, various factors continue to contribute to the stress and experience that working mothers say they are having on the job.

The "Mother of All Titles" study shines a spotlight on working mothers' concerns about workplace issues such as lack of healthcare benefits, minimum maternity leave offerings, fear of repercussions for taking time off, and more. The findings reveal patterns that point to an overarching theme that employers have a meaningful opportunity to support working moms in more ways that align with what they say is most important to them — as there are significant gaps in needs vs. what is currently offered:

61% believe there are misconceptions surrounding maternity leave. The #1 misconception (40%) is that it is a "vacation."

59% view flexible working hours as "extremely important." This is ranked as the #1 most important benefit across all groups of working moms. However, only 34% currently have this benefit through their employer.

50% indicate flexible work-from-home/remote policies as "extremely important." Only 31% say this is currently offered by their employer.

45% believe that having lactation support (access to a lactation room and/or lactation consultant/doula via insurance) is extremely important. Only 27% have access to any of these services through their employer.

42% say back-to-work transition options after maternity leave is "extremely important." Only 14% have access to this benefit through their employer.

41% view providing recommendations for last minute and sick childcare as "extremely important." Only 13% say that this is currently offered by their employer.

35% view childcare credits/subsidies as "extremely important." Only 10% say this is a benefit currently offered by their employer.

34% deem support options for children with special needs/learning disabilities as "extremely important." Only 8% say this is a benefit currently offered by their employer.

33% cite childcare options outside of school hours as "extremely important." Only 9% say this is a benefit currently offered by their employer.

"The 'Mother of All Titles' study indicates that working mothers – and those who mother – are telling us that they are still facing challenges and stigmas associated with the 'motherhood penalty' in the workplace, but that there are also opportunities for employers to lead in supporting them by implementing improvements in resources, benefits, and policies," said Latraviette Smith-Wilson, Chief Marketing & Equity Officer, Horizon Media. "Companies that are committed to building strong cultures and realizing peak performance also recognize the importance of evolving and innovating for the needs of their teams. This is precisely why we at Horizon have instituted flexible work and hybrid/remote policies, unlimited annual personal time off, extended maternity leave, and more that help to ensure that we are creating a culture where working moms – and all of our employees – feel they can thrive as we continue on our path as an Agency of Belonging. This is not about a destination. We must all continue to listen, learn, and grow, and most importantly, let our people know we care."

In addition to the new study, the 2023 Mother of All Titles campaign will again highlight Horizon's moms and their stories on the agency's LinkedIn page and call on all moms and allies across companies and industries to participate by updating their LinkedIn profile titles to reflect their mom/ally status, as well as update their photo frames and banners with the #TheMotherOfAllTitles ring and manifesto. The initiative kicks off on May 10 and runs through May 31.

The "Mother of All Titles: Manifesto:

"From 3am feedings to 3pm meetings. From the Mommy & Me classes to inspiring the masses. Kissing away tears to managing careers, weaving bedtime tales, and blazing powerful trails.

Working mothers – and mother figures – show up in a multitude of ways, for their families, their communities, their organizations, and the world. It's time the world starts showing up for them.

With increased numbers of mothers leaving the workforce, now is the time to build and fortify a culture that attracts, encourages, and supports this critical community.

This Mother's Day let's move from platitudes to policies, from appreciation to action. Together, we can bring change to the lives of millions of mothers – raising them up, just as they've done for us.

Because Motherhood is...the Mother of All Titles."

For more on the campaign and social assets, click here.

Survey Methodology

This survey was fielded 4/12/2023-4/19/2023 with 1,371 completes to a sample of working moms in the US, weighted to be representative of age, ethnicity, region, and income.

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horizon Media