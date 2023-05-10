Accident Fund Names UNICO Group as Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize UNICO Group Inc. as its 2022 Agency of the Year. This is the second year in a row that Lincoln, Nebraska-based UNICO has received the award.

AF Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/AF Group) (PRNewswire)

Accident Fund is proud to recognize UNICO Group Inc. as its Agency of the Year.

"We place tremendous value on our agency partnerships – and Accident Fund's longstanding relationship with UNICO is a great example of what can be accomplished together through trust and a mutual commitment to servicing our customers," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group Commercial Markets. "Their back-to-back Agency of the Year recognition further demonstrates the investment they've placed in building a long-term relationship with Accident Fund!"

"We at UNICO are thrilled to be recognized as Accident Fund's Agency of the Year for a second year in a row," said Ric Stoakes, executive vice president and partner at UNICO. "Our reputation in the industry is a testament to the strong relationships we've fostered with our carrier partners. We value the importance of personal connections that extend beyond business. We're proud of our long-standing partnership with Accident Fund and appreciate their commitment to providing our clients with exceptional service and tailored solutions."

"Our partnership with UNICO was developed with a core belief to keep our mutual policyholders' workplaces safe and productive and to stand behind our promises to be there for them in their time of need," said Mike Valiante, vice president of Business and Development Operations for Accident Fund. "We are absolutely thrilled to award UNICO with another Agency of the Year recognition and are even more excited about what the future holds moving forward."

About UNICO Group

UNICO Group is a client-focused insurance broker headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our consultative and relational approach develops customized solutions for clients all around the nation. At UNICO, we are fueled by our core values: Professional, trust, team player and positive. By living our values and providing the best insurance products, service, and support to our clients, we strive to create lasting connections and partnerships.

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

marissa.sura@afgroup.com

AFGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AF Group