Tonkean Releases LegalWorks, Safely Bringing Generative AI And No-Code Automation To Legal Teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean , the first-of-its-kind process experience platform, today announced the launch of LegalWorks , a product suite that enables legal teams to harness the potential of AI-powered process automation technology safely—in a way that not only increases process adoption, improves performance, and creates business value, but that actively lowers risk and better ensures compliance.

By design, LegalWorks empowers legal teams at the process level. In Legal—as in other internal service departments—your processes are everything. They're the means by which you scale efforts to improve operational performance, mitigate risk, and provide more value to the business: all critical mandates of the modern legal department.

But you can't reliably begin to achieve any of those goals if people don't follow your processes. And within Legal today, process adoption remains endemically low. At least 67% of employees routinely skip legal processes altogether. This thwarts optimization efforts before they can really even start—and fundamentally limits the potential value of the legal department as a business partner.

LegalWorks gives legal teams the tools they need to reverse these trends. It does so by putting structure around the raw firepower of innovative technologies like large language models, and by enabling legal teams to create flexible, powerful, personalized legal processes that employees actually want to follow.

For example, with LegalWorks, legal teams can:

Safely automate matter intake. LegalWorks comes with the Tonkean AI Front Door , an AI-powered intake experience accessible to employees via email, Slack/Teams, or a customized web portal. Now, when employees need Legal to do something like create an NDA, all they need to do is… ask. Tonkean trawls the data sources you've given it access to and, if the requested document doesn't already exist, generates it instantly. LegalWorks comes with the, an AI-powered intake experience accessible to employees via email, Slack/Teams, or a customized web portal. Now, when employees need Legal to do something like create an NDA, all they need to do is… ask. Tonkean trawls the data sources you've given it access to and, if the requested document doesn't already exist, generates it instantly.

Automatically categorize and resolve inbound requests. LegalWorks includes LegalGPT , which allows legal teams to create processes that automatically triage and classify unstructured inbound business requests. LegalWorks also identifies the urgency of every inbound request, auto-handles simple requests—like requests for NDAs and SOWs—and auto-routes more complex requests (for conflict waivers, IP, or engagements with outside counsel) to the right person or practice group. LegalWorks includes, which allows legal teams to create processes that automatically triage and classify unstructured inbound business requests. LegalWorks also identifies the urgency of every inbound request, auto-handles simple requests—like requests for NDAs and SOWs—and auto-routes more complex requests (for conflict waivers, IP, or engagements with outside counsel) to the right person or practice group.

Create processes that meet employees where they are. Tonkean wraps seamlessly around whatever tools, policies, and systems your organization already has in place. This means that never again will employees need to undergo frustrating change management, or useless company-wide training and enablement sessions, in order to engage with a Legal process. Rather, they can access the process from wherever they like to work.

Customize processes using Tonkean's 100% no-code builder. Finally, with LegalWorks, legal teams can take full control over the way they work, because the award-winning Tonkean interface is 100% no-code . No more trainings, change management, or relying on developers in order to implement process improvements or iterate on workflows. Finally, with LegalWorks, legal teams can take full control over the way they work, because theTonkean interface is. No more trainings, change management, or relying on developers in order to implement process improvements or iterate on workflows.

In full, LegalWorks was designed to finally give legal teams the technical means to do what modern legal departments need to do: create business value, save money, reduce risk, and increase process adoption. And it does so without ever jeopardizing your organization's sensitive data or general security.

"Increasing process adoption is not a 'nice to have' for legal teams—it's a must," says Sagi Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder of Tonkean . "Compliance, efficiency, cost saving and creating business value all depend on high process adoption. But, historically, legal tools have focused only on legal teams themselves—not the stakeholders requesting help. If people don't know where to go, they send an email, blocking any real efficiency gain. LegalWorks changes that by optimizing the experience for the requester, meeting people where they already are, and enabling legal to securely create internal processes that are intelligent, personalized, strategic, and controlled."

About Tonkean

Tonkean's Process Experience Platform seamlessly wraps around existing policies and systems, allowing internal service teams to do more with what they already have. Build process experiences that are personalized for each requester, and use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. Maximize adoption, compliance, and efficiency with no change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.

