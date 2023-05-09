Lung Cancer Action Week: Lung Association Shares How Everyone Can Take Action to End Lung Cancer

Organization illuminates buildings and landmarks in turquoise, shares stories of those impacted to raise awareness of lung cancer

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and anyone can get this disease. This week for LUNG FORCE's Lung Cancer Action Week (May 8-14), the American Lung Association will celebrate by turning the nation turquoise to raise awareness of lung cancer, raise funds and inspire Americans to take action to prevent lung cancer and detect it earlier.

The annual Lung Cancer Action Week and Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE, by illuminating buildings and landmarks across the U.S., encouraging the public to wear turquoise and post a selfie on social media, and by telling the stories of those impacted by lung cancer to raise awareness of the disease and save more lives.

The American Lung Association shares six actions people can take this week to help with efforts to end lung cancer:

"Hearing the word 'cancer' is scary—hearing the diagnosis of lung cancer was terrifying," said Nancy Smith, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and declared cancer free in 2016. "I am grateful to the American Lung Association for continuing to raise awareness and advocate for early detection and better treatment options so we can all continue to live long and fulfilling lives. I will continue to advocate for other lung cancer survivors, and I think it is very important to mentor those who are a lot like me, moms who want to raise their children and not just survive but thrive."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, and about every two minutes, someone is diagnosed with the disease. But there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade. This encouraging trend has been aided by improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016. Since 2014, LUNG FORCE has raised over $26 million for lifesaving lung cancer research.

Visit LUNGFORCE.org to learn how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.

