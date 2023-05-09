Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard, Revolutionary 4K All-in-one AI 360 Conference Cameras Standard Now Available for Purchase

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology, a leading provider of intelligent hybrid collaboration solutions, is thrilled to announce Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard are now available for purchase. This innovative 4K all-in-one AI 360 conference camera sets a new standard for 360 hybrid conferencing. Kandao Meeting Ultra is a conference system with two fisheye cameras that captures and stitches 4K 360 views on top, two 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen displays that double as a control panel, a 10-watt Hi-Fi speaker, and eight omnidirectional microphones. Exterior connections include a single HDMI IN, two HDMI OUT, an ethernet port, a single USB-C connection and multiple USB A ports. It is a complete, portable conferencing solution with built-in Android OS and AI auto-framing and tracking algorithm. Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard is released at the same time as a screenless and even more cost-effective version.

Why 360-degree AI conference camera?

Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard both have 360 degree views so that the entire meeting room can be captured and all local attendees are equally shown when joining hybrid meetings. Speaking participants do not need to squeeze together around single webcams. They can move around the room while always being auto-framed and focused by state-of-the-art audio and video AI algorithm. This huge step forward help meeting attendees achieve seamless hybrid collaboration with hardware features such as 8-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 6-Tops NPU in, realizing stable transmission, precise human face and voice detection, and low-latency tracking.

What makes Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard stand out?

To solve the center-of-table conference camera issue, where participants unnaturally turn their heads towards the TV or webcam in the front of room, Kandao Meeting Ultra positions two FHD screens right underneath the camera. This creates a more natural face-to-face collaboration by displaying the meeting right in front of you while showing the front face of local users to the remote attendees. Users have become accustomed to the single webcam and laptop experience, and we've extended this experience to multiple participants in a huddle room or conference room.

Two huge feature upgrades for image quality are the High Dynamic Range and noise reduction. Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard output streams at 4K 30FPS HDR video to avoid overexposure when conferencing near windows, while brightening up shady areas. Plus built-in noise reduction algorithm, faces can be recorded and displayed vividly and clearly. Users can also manually adjust exposure values in the settings to brighten dark spaces or lighten dark environments, to create the ideal lighting for meeting experiences.

In order to ensure every idea can be well-conveyed and heard, Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard sport a premium full-duplex audio system and implements an ambient noise cancellation AI algorithm. Without affecting the clarity and quality of spoken voices, it cancels distracting noises such as keyboard typing, car honking, doors opening and closing, and pen clicking, creating a focused meeting environment.

Flexible and customized conference view

There are three discussion modes for multi-attendee framing, main-speaker focusing, and all-attendee displaying. The device can automatically reframe views to capture up to eight detected local attendees. Similar to previous Kandao Meeting conference device models, the Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard have a panorama on top to show all attendees and are now upgraded to provide the option of removing this panorama.

One special feature on top of the AI speaker tracking algorithm is the ability to manually control viewing angles and zoom functionality. Users can simply lock the views in place (gallery view or speaker view with up to 8 participants shown simultaneously), then tap on individual frames to adjust the view and zoom in on speakers to provide even greater accuracy in tracking active speakers. The 360 panoramic viewing angle can also be adjusted and ignore zones can be set up to prevent the algorithm from auto-framing.

BYOD and Screensharing

Both Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra standard are robust 360 conferencing systems that operate as standalone devices supporting any video conferencing platforms. However, they also can still be used as computer USB peripherals for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) environments. You can use an HDMI cable to easily share your screen during meetings or share through wireless screen mirroring from iOS devices, Mac OS devices, Android devices, or Windows-system devices. Having two HDMI OUT ports enables connection to two external screens creating more possibilities for sharing in larger spaces. Users can connect a USB-C cable to a power supply or even use an Ethernet cable for Power over Ethernet capabilities, cutting down on the wiring in the room.

Data protection and privacy

Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard prioritize user privacy and data security. IP addresses or locations will never be stored and does not have open API to connect to outside sources. It has a one-step video conferencing log out and turn Bluetooth on/off functionality.

Which one is right for you?

Kandao Meeting Ultra is the best option to be used as a standalone product, especially for huddle rooms or meeting pods that are currently not video call enabled, such as having a full set up with monitors, cameras, mics, and speakers.

Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard is better for those who prefer to use it as a USB peripheral.

With innovative designs and advanced features, Kandao Meeting Ultra and Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard represent the next standard of 360 hybrid meetings, providing users with a comprehensive and immersive conferencing experience. Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard are now available for pre-order. Kandao will hold a manufacturer training session at Infocomm 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida. The event will take place from 2:30-4:30 PM on Thursday, June 15th in room W310AB. Join us today by registering for Infocomm here: bit.ly/Infocomm-MT46

