HALLWOOD ANNOUNCES SALE OF HALLWOOD MODULAR BUILDINGS TO WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI

DALLAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood Financial Limited ("HFL") today announced that it has completed the sale of its investment in Hallwood Modular Buildings ("HMB") to Williams Scotsman, Inc. ("WillScot Mobile Mini")

HFL acquired the predecessor to HMB in October 2011 and expanded and diversified its leasing fleet of blast-resistant buildings, nonblast buildings and ancillary equipment to major customers in chemical plants and refineries, principally in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.

Gert Lessing, president of HFL and former President of HMB, stated "We are extremely pleased to complete the sale to WillScot Mobile Mini, already a leading provider of modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico. We wish them continued success in building the best fleet of blast-resistant buildings in the industry."

Hallwood is a Monaco and Dallas based family office that has for many years specialized in investing and providing financing to companies in the U.S. and U.K. Hallwood currently has a diversified portfolio of investments in textile products, oil and gas, litigation finance, music, media, real estate and money management, and is actively pursuing new investment opportunities.

Advisers

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as exclusive financial adviser to Hallwood and Blanchard, Walker, O'Quinn & Roberts served as legal counsel.

Media Contact

Gert Lessing (214.393.0211) glessing@hallwood.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hallwood Financial Limited