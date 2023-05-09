BERGDORF GOODMAN ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF 'CONSCIOUS CLOSET'

The New York City retailer to offer at-home closet editing with elevated repair and alteration services to help customers extend the life of luxury goods

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergdorf Goodman today announced Conscious Closet, a new program dedicated to extending the useful life of customers' most loved luxury goods. With five primary focuses - Edit, Repair, Alter, Resell, and Give Back - Conscious Closet scales the retailer's support for circular business models while providing customers with its storied attention to service and experience.

Neiman Marcus Group (PRNewswire)

The Conscious Closet experience starts with a Bergdorf Goodman stylist consultation, and in reviewing the customer's closet, garments are identified to either be edited, repaired, altered or resold. As an extension of Bergdorf Goodman's legendary suite of personal shopping solutions, Conscious Closet leverages a network of strategic partners and the retailer's in-house services to provide clients with a unique and seamless experience.

Edit

In partnership with their personal shopper or stylist, Bergdorf Goodman clients will have the opportunity to participate in an at-home closet editing service. Receiving style advice on what to keep and how to make these items feel fresh, the customer will gain a focused wardrobe of foundational pieces through the unparalleled expertise of Bergdorf Goodman's stylist team.

Repair

Santana Leather Care has been a longstanding partner of Bergdorf Goodman, providing expertise in the care and craft of leather-made items. Through the elevated nature of Conscious Closet, customers can receive restoration services including resoling and stretching, re-dyeing and re-finishing leather, cleaning and replacing linings, replacing hardware, and more. Bergdorf Goodman and Santana Leather Care offer customers the opportunity to prolong the life of treasured handbags and shoes.

Alter

To ensure each purchase made at Bergdorf Goodman will be well-worn, fitting the client perfectly, Bergdorf Goodman's offers access to its esteemed on-site atelier. Whether it's a simple hem, tailoring a complicated design, or restyling wardrobe staples in a new way, the atelier service brings expert hands to the customer wherever they are including at home, in the fitting room, or virtually.

Resell

In 2019, Neiman Marcus Group made a long-term equity investment in FASHIONPHILE, the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories, bringing together the primary and secondary markets in a convenient and luxurious environment. As a result, Bergdorf Goodman will be offering customers circular services in partnership with the leading resale platform by enabling Personal Shoppers to facilitate the selling of clients' past luxury investments with FASHIONPHILE in exchange for Bergdorf Goodman gift cards, a unique proposition in the luxury retail landscape.

Give Back

Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman have partnered with Give Back Box to facilitate donations between clients' closets and local charities with ease. Customers can have their gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry sent to local participating charities - creating impact without ever leaving home.

"We're thrilled to be launching Conscious Closet, an integrated set of service offerings that combine our efforts in circularity with our legendary client experience," said Melissa Xides, chief retail officer, Bergdorf Goodman. "The program has been designed to extend the use of the beloved items in our customers' closets and we're certain this first-of-its-kind program will be a welcome addition to the services we provide our customers,"

The program also complements Bergdorf Goodman's ongoing curation of ethical and sustainable products, Conscious Curation , spearheaded by chief merchandising officer, Yumi Shin. Conscious Curation has become a destination for conscious customers and offers unique and exclusive items from global fashion and beauty powerhouses such as Gabriela Hearst, Studio 189, Irene Forte, and more.

Circularity has become increasingly important in the fashion industry. Between 2000 and 2015, clothing production doubled, while over the same period utilization - the number of times an article of clothing is worn before being thrown away - decreased by 36 percent, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Conscious Closet supports Neiman Marcus Group's (NMG) environmental, social, governance (ESG) strategy, which includes a commitment to extend the useful life of 1,000,000 luxury items through circular services by 2025. Since its founding, the personal relationships NMG develops with its customers and their closets have included services like alterations, helping to extend the lives of customers' most loved luxury items. Throughout Earth Month, NMG reinforced its commitment to influence change for a more sustainable and resilient future, including customer activations across its integrated luxury retail model. For the first time since launching last spring, Neiman Marcus' Fashioned for Change edit will be merchandised at its Troy and Boston storefronts.

Conscious Closet launches officially today and will be offered to customers on an ongoing basis through its personal shopping service.

ABOUT BERGDORF GOODMAN

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

