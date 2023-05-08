XT.COM Lists MET in its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MET on its platform in the main zone and the MET/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading from 2023-05-05 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit MET for trading at 2023-05-04 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for MET have been opened from 2023-05-06 10:00 (UTC)

About MET

MET is an ERC20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a max supply of 1 billion tokens. MET is the native digital asset of MemaSwap decentralized exchange. The tokens can be used to buy and sell digital assets in their upcoming NFT marketplace.

MemaSwap provides an opportunity for users to stake their MET tokens and earn a yield. Stakers can then use the rewards earned from staking to access various services, exclusive features and benefits. Additionally, MET tokens will be used in marketing advertisements to increase its visibility and attract more users to the platform.

"At XT.COM, we're thrilled to add MET to our growing list of supported cryptocurrencies," said Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM . "As we continue to enhance our platform, we're committed to offering our users more opportunities to explore the exciting world of web3 and cryptocurrency. The listing of MET marks an important milestone, and we are eager to continue introducing even more exciting projects to our users in the future."

About MemaSwap

MemaSwap is a multi-functional decentralized exchange that offers features such as swaps, liquidity pools, yield farming, and initial farm offerings (IFOs). It is a self-sufficient, autonomous, community-driven ecosystem that gives its holders control of their digital assets. The project is committed to providing a safe, transparent, and valuable user experience for everyone worldwide.

MemaSwap's fiat payment gateway allows MET holders earlier access, incentivizing those to own a position in MET tokens. MemaSwap prioritizes transparency, safety, and user control while providing a diverse range of features and services for the crypto community.

Website: met.salon

Whitepaper: memaswap.gitbook.io

Twitter: twitter.com/memaswap

Telegram: t.me/memaswap

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com