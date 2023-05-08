Alyson Wooten Recognized Among Top 50 Women Leaders of Georgia

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women We Admire has named Berkeley Research Group (BRG) Managing Director Alyson Wooten, PharmD, JD, MBA to its list of the top 50 women leaders of Georgia for 2023. This year's awardees are frontrunners in the organization they serve. Their unwavering commitment and contributions play a part in their success and development within their areas.

Dr. Wooten leads BRG's Pharmacy Operations and Advisory Consulting practice and has over 20 years of experience as a pharmacist, medical affairs professional and legal advisor. She has advised on a variety of pharmacy and pharmaceutical operations matters, as well as matters involving regulatory, intellectual property, compliance, litigation and transactional issues, with emphasis in pharmaceutical and medical device products.

"Alyson brings a unique range of expertise as a patent attorney, pharmacist and data scientist focusing on regulatory, intellectual property, compliance, litigation and transactional issues," said BRG Principal Executive Officer and President Tri MacDonald. "She demonstrates excellence in leadership by surrounding herself with an outstanding team and challenging them to become trusted leaders to a rapidly growing client base, while also prioritizing servant leadership. She exemplifies the value of scholarship for a successful consulting career path and as a powerful source of qualifications for emerging experts."

Dr. Wooten is a past recipient of the Pro Bono Freedom Award. She served as chairman of the board for Metropolitan Counseling Services and as a board member for the Georgia Law Center for the Homeless. Before joining BRG, she was an intellectual property litigator for a large Atlanta-based firm. She also served as an adjunct professor for the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy responsible for the federal law component of the "Pharmacy Law and Ethics" course and preparing students for the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination. She was a patent agent, legal intern and medical information specialist and medical communications scientist for a global biopharmaceutical company and has retail and hospital pharmacy experience, having served as a pharmacist and pharmacy technician.

"I am deeply honored to have been recognized as a Top 50 Women Leader of Georgia," said Wooten. "This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication that has gone into building my expertise and career in both the legal and pharmaceutical industries, and it means a great deal to be recognized as someone who has successfully driven change while lifting up those around me. I could not have achieved this honor without the unwavering support of my team, who have shared in my vision and passion for excellence. I consider it a privilege to work with my colleagues on a national and international platform as we address challenging regulatory and legal issues within the pharmaceutical industry—including collaborating around difficult client issues, speaking and publishing within our industry and building relationships with other seasoned expert witnesses."

