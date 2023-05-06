BRAVE THE COLD AND EMBRACE THE WARMTH OF "MINNESOTA NICE" IN DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, TWIN CITIES

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Twin Cities, Minnesota on May 8, 2023.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network. (PRNewswire)

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, TWIN CITIES

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are home to an exciting mix of thriving cultures, prosperous industries and a strong sense of community—known among locals as "Minnesota Nice." Here, in what's nicknamed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you'll find Minnesotans outside kayaking, water-skiing and, when the thermometer drops, ice fishing. At one of the city's most venerated intersections, blocks from the Minnesota State Capitol, stands the Twin Cities Church of Scientology.

Originally the Science Museum of Minnesota, the Church of Scientology building is a well-known landmark to the citizens of Twin Cities. In this installment of Destination: Scientology, viewers not only ride the Church's dinosaur-sized elevator, they get a history lesson about the 300-seat IMAX Theater from its original projectionist. If the prevailing attitude is "Minnesota Nice," the Church and its staff embody that motto, opening their doors to humanitarian groups, supporting communities on both sides of the Mississippi and being a welcoming place anyone can turn to for help.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@scnmedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International