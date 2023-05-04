Stanford Spinoff PhysioWave Announces Clinical Study with Omron Healthcare

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysioWave, a spinoff from Stanford University, successfully completed a 200-subject clinical study with OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., a global leader in medical devices for health monitoring and treatment. PhysioWave has been developing rapid, non-invasive technology to measure a person's risk of cardiovascular disease, using a weight scale, when they arrive for a clinic visit. PhysioWave's technology is mature and FDA-cleared, and PhysioWave is seeking opportunities to bring this important new technology to the consumer space through partnerships.

The PhysioWave Pro™ scale measures the stiffness of the major blood vessel into which the heart pumps, the aorta. Stiffness increases with age, but excess stiffness among people of similar ages can be a warning sign of risk. It is established that increased vascular stiffness can predict the later development of high blood pressure, or hypertension, and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

"The chance to work with OMRON Healthcare is a true honor. We have used their blood pressure instruments as reference standards on many clinical studies and greatly value their brand power," said PhysioWave founder, Greg Kovacs, MD, PhD.

The study was carried out in Kyoto, Japan, and was intended to explore the use of PhysioWave's technology to assess cardiovascular disease risk at home. This new technology could be used to monitor the beneficial effects of lifestyle changes or prescription medicines for preventing and managing cardiovascular disease. It is widely recognized that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, and the PhysioWave vascular stiffness technology is low-cost and requires no disposables to deliver meaningful information in under one minute. The study validated the accuracy and reproducibility of PhysioWave's vascular stiffness technology in a wide distribution of subject attributes such as age and BMI. "As we move more aggressively into disease prevention, rather than treating cardiovascular disease after it has manifested, the ability to carry out personalized cardiovascular risk assessment assumes even greater importance to our healthcare systems" said Judith Swain, MD, PhysioWave CMO, and previous Chair of Medicine at Stanford and previous Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

"OMRON Healthcare is exploring innovative technologies to help prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases for its "Going for ZERO" vision, including collaboration with partners. The accuracy of PhysioWave's vascular stiffness technology was excellent. We look forward to further exploration of cardiovascular measurement technology at home with this collaboration," said Minoru Yoshimura, Executive Officer, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

PhysioWave and OMRON intend to continue to explore opportunities for vascular stiffness in consumer settings, including its use to help identify persons with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and to provide feedback as they manage their conditions.

About PhysioWave

PhysioWave was founded by a group of Stanford researchers who realized that one of the most meaningful measures of cardiovascular health, Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV), was not in widespread use because it was difficult to obtain. They invented a way to measure PWV in under a minute while a patient is being weighed, with no change to clinical workflow. Realizing the potential of this technology to identify individuals at high risk of cardiovascular disease, the company developed a clinical product, with a clinically valid home version to follow. For further information, visit www.physiowave.com

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision "Going for ZERO, Preventive Care for the Health of Society", the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 300 million units sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 110 countries.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan

Japan: https://www.healthcare.omron.co.jp/

International: https://healthcare.omron.com/

