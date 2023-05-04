Fluxx and UpMetrics Announce Global Partnership to Bring First-of-its-kind Grantmaking, Impact Management and Analytics Solution to Philanthropy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, the leading cloud-based grants management software solution, and UpMetrics, the leading impact analytics platform for the social sector, are excited to announce their partnership to provide foundations and grantees with an end-to-end solution that combines grantmaking data (via Fluxx) with impact data, measurement and analytics (via UpMetrics). The partnership will empower foundations to make more informed grantmaking decisions while strengthening relationships with grantee partners through shared learning, enabling them to drive impact at scale.

Drew Payne, CEO of UpMetrics (PRNewswire)

Fluxx & UpMetrics have partnered to combine leading grants management data with social impact analytics and measurement

"We are thrilled to partner with UpMetrics to provide a comprehensive impact management and measurement solution to our partners," said Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx. "The partnership between our two companies brings together the best of both worlds - operational and grantmaking data with real-time impact data and analytics through foundation and grantee collaboration. By reimagining the reporting process our partners will be able share quantitative and qualitative data while effectively measuring and evaluating their funding, which is essential for making informed grantmaking decisions that maximize impact."

The partnership between Fluxx and UpMetrics comes as a response to the growing need for foundations and grantees to deepen relationships through access to real-time data and analytics. By leveraging these two powerful technologies, foundations can reduce the time-consuming process of data collection and analysis, drive alignment across grants management, program and evaluation teams, and make it easier to evaluate their grantmaking.

"We are excited to collaborate with Fluxx to provide a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers foundations and grantees with the ability to better leverage information and relationships to support communities at scale," said Drew Payne, CEO of UpMetrics. "To effectively take on the most pressing social and environmental challenges, the ability to use real-time data to drive insights, effective decisioning, and collaborative learning is critical. Through increased data transparency and information sharing, foundations can reimagine reporting towards learning and accelerating measurable outcomes."

The partnership will benefit shared clients, including the Ford Foundation, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, and many others. By partnering, Fluxx and UpMetrics are working to modernize how foundations and grantees manage and measure impact, providing a more comprehensive view of their collective work towards achieving their goals.

About Fluxx:

Fluxx is the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution. Purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking, Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization. More than 350 world-class foundations and government organizations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 foundations, granting more than $15 billion annually and impacting more than 150,000 non-profits. To learn more about Fluxx, please visit https://www.fluxx.io/ .

About UpMetrics:

UpMetrics is the leading impact measurement platform for mission-driven organizations. By combining purpose-built technology with expert services and support, UpMetrics is elevating the way the impact ecosystem generates, analyzes, and leverages data to drive accelerated social and environmental change. To learn more about UpMetrics, please visit https://www.upmetrics.com .

Kristy Gannon, CEO of Fluxx (PRNewswire)

Fluxx is the grants management leader powering giving and impact in philanthropy. (PRNewsfoto/Fluxx) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fluxx