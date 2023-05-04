Dana Incorporated to Participate in Oppenheimer's 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in Oppenheimer's 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on May 9, 2023. Beginning at 2:15 p.m. EDT, Dana's senior management will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 40 minutes.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek magazine for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dana Incorporated