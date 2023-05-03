WorkRamp LEARN is Heading to Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp is proud to announce that WorkRamp LEARN — it's virtual event series — is going to Europe.

WorkRamp will hold it's third installment of the LEARN series on June 1st at 9 am BST to share proven learning and enablement strategies designed to help People, Customer, and Revenue teams boost performance, scale customer success, and grow revenue in the face of headwinds and uncertainty.

"The Learning Cloud has gained significant traction globally, so today, we're excited to announce that the WorkRamp LEARN virtual event series is coming to Europe," says Ted Blosser, CEO & Co-founder of WorkRamp. "As teams become increasingly distributed, flexible learning experiences are essential to boost team performance, train customers, and drive efficient growth. We look forward to connecting with our international customers and partners as we continue to invest and expand in this region."

The WorkRamp LEARN Europe stellar lineup of speakers includes:

Alex Bouaziz , CEO & Co-Founder, Deel

Andrew Barnes , CEO & Co-Founder, Go1

Ted Blosser , CEO & Co-Founder, WorkRamp

And many more.

During the event, industry experts will share their knowledge and experience to help teams learn how to work efficiently and maximize business impact. A few topics LEARN Europe will cover are:

The future of global HR and how it can help supercharge growth

How L&D can boost productivity and performance

Why scaled digital CS is critical for success in 2023

Registration has officially opened, and more information can be found here .

WorkRamp is excited to bring this virtual event to Europe, providing international customers and professionals the tools and resources they need to succeed.

About WorkRamp LEARN

WorkRamp LEARN, a virtual event series, brings thousands of leaders and professionals across People, Customer Success, and Revenue together to help teams maximize impact and navigate new strategies for employee engagement and enablement, and customer retention.

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the Learning Cloud your employees, customers, and partners love. WorkRamp advances learning as a growth engine for your business with a flexible platform that empowers teams to develop top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. See why top learning teams at Box, Outreach, and Reddit trust WorkRamp to drive business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.workramp.com .

