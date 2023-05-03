Gogo Announces First Quarter Results and Pays Down $100 Million of Debt, Reiterates 2023 Guidance and Long-Term Targets

First Quarter Revenue of $98.6 million, up 6% Year-over-Year; Net Income of $20.4 million; and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $39.7 million

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo" or the "Company"), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 Highlights

Total revenue of $98.6 million increased 6% compared to Q1 2022, fueled by strong growth in service revenue.

AVANCE equipment units shipped totaled 223, a decrease of 9% compared to Q1 2022 and 43% compared to Q4 2022.

Total ATG aircraft online ("AOL") reached 7,046 an increase of 8% compared to Q1 2022 and 2% compared to Q4 2022.

Average Monthly Revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") of $3,389 increased 2% compared to Q1 2022 and increased slightly compared to Q4 2022.

Net income decreased to $20.4 million in Q1 2023 from $22.2 million in Q1 2022. Q1 2023 net income is net of a $4.4 million income tax provision compared to a provision of $1.9 million in Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $39.7 million , which includes approximately $1.5 million of operating expenses related to Global Broadband, decreased 7% compared to Q1 2022 and 14% compared to Q4 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities of $18.5 million in Q1 2023 increased from $17.9 million in the prior year period.

On May 3 , the Company will pay down $100 million principal amount of its outstanding Term Loan. The transaction will reduce the Company's cash interest by approximately $4.5 million in 2023 based on forward SOFR rates and $8.5 million on an annualized basis based on current SOFR rates.

"Channel momentum is building for our on-track launches of 5G in Q4 this year and our LEO-based Global Broadband product in the second half of 2024," said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO. "Business aviation demand for inflight connectivity remains robust and we expect our channel partners to make continued progress in installing our record 2022 equipment shipments."

"Gogo reiterates its 2023 guidance and anticipates approximately 50% year-over-year growth in Free Cash Flow while incurring $30 million in 5G and GBB investments and other operational initiatives," said Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Our $100 million debt paydown will reduce cash interest by approximately $8.5 million on an annualized basis and we reiterate our target for over $200 million in Free Cash Flow in 2025."

2023 Financial Guidance and Long-Term Financial Targets

The Company reiterates the following guidance for 2023:

Total revenue in the range of $440 million to $455 million .

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $150 million to $160 million , reflecting operating expenses of approximately $30 million for strategic and operational initiatives including Gogo 5G and Global Broadband.

Free Cash Flow(1) of $80 million to $90 million . Free Cash Flow includes capital expenditures of approximately $30 million to $40 million , of which $20 million is tied to Gogo 5G.

The Company reiterates the following long-term financial targets:

Revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% from 2022 through 2027, with Global Broadband contributing to revenue beginning in 2025.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) in the mid-40% range by 2027.

Free Cash Flow(1) of more than $200 million beginning in 2025 and growing thereafter.

The Company's 2023 financial guidance and long-term targets include Gogo 5G and Global Broadband but do not reflect the impact of the Federal Communications Commission's Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program (the "FCC Program"). The Company plans to provide financial guidance on its second quarter 2023 earnings call regarding its planned participation in the FCC program.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

The Company will host its first quarter conference call on May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's investor website at http://ir.gogoair.com .

Participants can also join the call by dialing +1 844-543-0451 (within the United States and Canada). Please click on the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the earnings call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0e1a1410059648adb2f3169167b910c8

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report certain non-GAAP financial measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, in the supplemental tables below, and we refer to Adjusted EBITDA Margin in our discussion of long-term baseline targets above. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance and liquidity. These supplemental performance measures also provide another basis for comparing period-to-period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. These supplemental performance measurements may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow are not recognized measurements under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin or liquidity with Free Cash Flow, as applicable, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net income (loss) attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results, and (iii) use Free Cash Flow in addition to, and not as an alternative to, consolidated net cash provided by (used in) operating activities when evaluating our liquidity. No reconciliation of the forecasted amounts of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2027 and Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; the impact of competition; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues and increasing inflation; our ability to expand our business outside of the United States; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of increased attention to climate change, ESG matters and conservation measures; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Global Broadband or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 3Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of the internet and conflict minerals; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; fluctuations in our operating results; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 28, 2023 and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 3, 2023.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2023, Gogo reported 3,447 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,046 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,458 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Dave Mellin +1 917-519-6994 +1 720-840-4788 wdavis@gogoair.com dmellin@gogoair.com

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Revenue:











Service revenue

$ 78,499



$ 70,667

Equipment revenue



20,098





22,083

Total revenue



98,597





92,750

Operating expenses:











Cost of service revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)



16,797





14,634

Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of amounts shown below)



18,126





14,281

Engineering, design and development



7,879





5,406

Sales and marketing



6,877





6,231

General and administrative



14,199





13,458

Depreciation and amortization



2,791





3,791

Total operating expenses



66,669





57,801

Operating income



31,928





34,949

Other expense (income):











Interest income



(1,916)





(47)

Interest expense



8,976





10,889

Other expense (income), net



31





(26)

Total other expense



7,091





10,816

Income before income taxes



24,837





24,133

Income tax provision



4,388





1,937

Net income

$ 20,449



$ 22,196















Net income attributable to common stock per share:











Basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.20

Diluted

$ 0.15



$ 0.18

Weighted average number of shares:











Basic



129,136





111,414

Diluted



133,602





134,095



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 163,266



$ 150,550

Short-term investments



24,728





24,796

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



187,994





175,346

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,532 and $1,778, respectively



46,698





54,210

Inventories



54,496





49,493

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



46,259





45,100

Total current assets



335,447





324,149

Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net



104,685





104,595

Intangible assets, net



50,444





49,509

Operating lease right-of-use assets



73,468





75,261

Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $487 and $501, respectively



34,478





43,355

Deferred income taxes



160,716





162,657

Total non-current assets



423,791





435,377

Total assets

$ 759,238



$ 759,526

Liabilities and stockholders' deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 14,487



$ 13,646

Accrued liabilities



49,300





60,056

Deferred revenue



2,357





3,418

Current portion of long-term debt



7,250





7,250

Total current liabilities



73,394





84,370

Non-current liabilities:











Long-term debt



688,991





690,173

Non-current operating lease liabilities



77,265





79,241

Other non-current liabilities



7,731





7,611

Total non-current liabilities



773,987





777,025

Total liabilities



847,381





861,395

Stockholders' deficit











Common stock



14





14

Additional paid-in capital



1,386,295





1,385,933

Accumulated other comprehensive income



23,043





30,128

Treasury stock, at cost



(158,375)





(158,375)

Accumulated deficit



(1,339,120)





(1,359,569)

Total stockholders' deficit



(88,143)





(101,869)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 759,238



$ 759,526



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Operating activities:











Net income

$ 20,449



$ 22,196

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



2,791





3,791

Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs



107





14

Provision for expected credit losses



93





259

Deferred income taxes



4,273





1,887

Stock-based compensation expense



5,041





4,007

Amortization of deferred financing costs and interest rate caps



764





947

Accretion of debt discount



108





115

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



7,405





(4,571)

Inventories



(5,003)





(2,491)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,632)





392

Contract assets



557





(2,407)

Accounts payable



1,191





(857)

Accrued liabilities



(9,620)





(5,926)

Deferred revenue



(1,054)





(226)

Accrued interest



130





1,349

Other non-current assets and liabilities



(86)





(613)

Net cash provided by operating activities



18,514





17,866

Investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(3,112)





(7,598)

Acquisition of intangible assets—capitalized software



(1,484)





(1,457)

Proceeds from interest rate caps



6,087





—

Redemptions of short-term investments



24,796





—

Purchases of short-term investments



(24,728)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



1,559





(9,055)

Financing activities:











Payments on term loan



(1,813)





(1,813)

Payments on financing leases



(57)





(43)

Stock-based compensation activity



(5,575)





(23)

Net cash used in financing activities



(7,445)





(1,879)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



88





(16)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



12,716





6,916

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



150,880





146,268

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 163,596



$ 153,184

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 163,596



$ 153,184

Less: current restricted cash



—





25

Less: non-current restricted cash



330





330

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 163,266



$ 152,829

Supplemental cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest

$ 15,014



$ 8,577

Cash paid for taxes



12





0

Non-cash investing activities:











Purchases of property and equipment in current liabilities

$ 9,973



$ 7,993



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,





2023



2022

Aircraft online (at period end)











ATG



7,046





6,526

Narrowband satellite



4,458





4,522

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online











ATG

$ 3,389



$ 3,321

Narrowband satellite



304





235

Units sold











ATG



223





246

Narrowband satellite



49





69

Average equipment revenue per unit sold (in thousands)











ATG

$ 70



$ 73

Narrowband satellite



54





46



ATG aircraft online. We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat.

Narrowband satellite aircraft online . We define narrowband satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide narrowband satellite services as of the last day of each period presented.

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online. We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation.

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per narrowband satellite aircraft online . We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per narrowband satellite aircraft online as the aggregate narrowband satellite connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of narrowband satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period).

Units sold . We define units sold as the number of ATG or narrowband satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period.

Average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold.

Average equipment revenue per narrowband satellite unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per narrowband satellite unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue earned from all narrowband satellite units sold during the period, divided by the number of narrowband satellite units sold.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue

(in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



% Change





2023



2022



2023 over 2022

Service revenue

$ 78,499



$ 70,667





11.1 % Equipment revenue



20,098





22,083





(9.0) % Total revenue

$ 98,597



$ 92,750





6.3 %























For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



% Change





2023



2022



2023 over 2022

Cost of service revenue (1)

$ 16,797



$ 14,634





14.8 % Cost of equipment revenue (1)

$ 18,126



$ 14,281





26.9 %



(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,





2023



2022



2022

Adjusted EBITDA:

















Net income attributable to common stock (GAAP)

$ 20,449



$ 22,196



$ 27,670

Interest expense



8,976





10,889





9,430

Interest income



(1,916)





(47)





(1,455)

Income tax provision



4,388





1,937





3,039

Depreciation and amortization



2,791





3,791





2,574

EBITDA



34,688





38,766





41,258

Stock-based compensation expense



5,041





4,007





4,964

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 39,729



$ 42,773



$ 46,222





















Free Cash Flow:

















Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) (1)

$ 18,514



$ 17,866



$ 31,466

Consolidated capital expenditures (1)



(4,596)





(9,055)





(9,982)

Proceeds from interest rate caps (1)



6,087





—





3,489

Free cash flow

$ 20,005



$ 8,811



$ 24,973





(1) See Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Estimated Full-Year GAAP Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, unaudited)



FY 2023 Range



Low



High

Free Cash Flow:









Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 85



$ 105

Consolidated capital expenditures

(30)





(40)

Proceeds from interest rate caps

25





25

Free cash flow $ 80



$ 90



Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA represents net income attributable to common stock before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. Our management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that management believes have less bearing on our operating performance, thereby highlighting trends in our core business which may not otherwise be apparent. It also provides an assessment of controllable expenses, which are indicators management uses to determine whether current spending decisions need to be adjusted in order to meet financial goals and achieve optimal financial performance.

We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense from Adjusted EBITDA provides a clearer view of the operating performance of our business and is appropriate given that grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time. While we believe that investors should have information about any dilutive effect of outstanding options and the cost of that compensation, we also believe that stockholders should have the ability to consider our performance using a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these costs and that management uses to evaluate our business.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides investors, securities analysts and other users of our consolidated financial statements with important supplemental information with which to evaluate our performance and to enable them to assess our performance on the same basis as management.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We present Adjusted EBITDA Margin as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that it provides meaningful information regarding our operating efficiency.

Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, plus the proceeds received from our interest rate caps, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding our liquidity.

