ProofPilot and VersaTrial Partner to Set Clinical Trial Sites and Sponsors Up for Success

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the industry's first digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, and VersaTrial , the clinical research site enablement and engagement platform, today announced a strategic integration between their two technologies to improve clinical research speed, quality, and satisfaction for site staff and their patients.

"Managing multiple protocols is a daunting task for sites, who must navigate hundreds of complex steps for each study," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Attempts to organize the wide variety of study technologies leads to confusion, workplace fatigue and protocol deviations. Together with VersaTrial we will further streamline the study workflow and reduce errors, leading to measurable efficiencies for research sites."

VersaTrial offers a centralized location for all study technologies and contacts, providing persistent access for coordinators, PIs, and CRAs. ProofPilot reduces guesswork and confusion by creating a digital protocol and automating study tasks for sites and patients. Seamlessly integrating ProofPilot and Versatrial will deliver even more efficiency for sites to manage and conduct trials.

"The digital transformation of clinical research is creating as many challenges as it's solving," said Mike Wenger, Founder and CEO of VersaTrial. "Sponsors are seeking ways to enable research sites to address the complexities of technology management. Our partnership with ProofPilot automates and simplifies this for site staff, enhancing the industry's ability to continue innovating with technology."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. ProofPilot eliminates guesswork and reduces protocol deviations to create high-performance experiences for sites and patients. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com

About VersaTrial

VersaTrial is the all-in-one site portal that lets Sponsors and CROs improve clinical trial speed, quality, and collaboration. Enabling sites to spend more time with patients and less time navigating technology systems unlocks faster trials with fewer mistakes, wider tech adoption, and stronger site relationships. Only VersaTrial's clinical trial site engagement platform provides Sponsors and CROs with real-time operational insights, bi-directional communication, and access management alerts to ensure measurable partner oversight and quality execution. Learn more at https://www.versatrial.io

