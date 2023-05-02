3 Ways Everyone Can Make a Difference on World Asthma Day

American Lung Association offers resources and underscores need to improve care for millions of people living with asthma

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asthma is a very common life-long chronic lung disease that affects millions of children and adults in the U.S. Today on World Asthma Day, the American Lung Association encourages everyone to learn about asthma and take action to improve the lives of the more than 25 million Americans, including 4.2 million children, living with this lung disease.

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that makes it harder to move air in and out of your lungs and it can start at any age. Asthma triggers can include respiratory infections, allergens like pets, irritants like wildfire smoke, exercise and emotions. Triggers can also include secondhand smoke, e-cigarette emissions and poor indoor or outdoor air quality.

"The American Lung Association has been a leader in helping people living with asthma for more than 100 years. We have comprehensive programs to help raise awareness and reduce asthma triggers in homes, schools and workplaces, fund the latest research into asthma treatments, and advocate for quality and affordable healthcare for all," said Harold Wimmer, National President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "We have seen incredible progress over the years, and we will not stop until we eliminate the burden of asthma once and for all. Everyone deserves to breathe easy and live a long, healthy life."

Everyone can play a part to improve asthma care in the U.S. On World Asthma Day and during Asthma Awareness Month, the American Lung Association invites everyone to:

