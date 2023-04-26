Upcycled Food Association Announces Angie Crone as Permanent CEO

DENVER, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is thrilled to announce that Angie Crone will assume the role of permanent CEO, effective immediately.

Crone has been with UFA since February 2022 and has served as interim CEO since November 2022. During this time, Angie has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the organization's vision and values. Under her guidance, the organization's membership grew 38% and its flagship program, Upcycled CertifiedⓇ, doubled in size to now include 374 certified products and ingredients.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead UFA into the next phase of growth," said Crone. "I am grateful for the trust that the board and our team have placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team, UFA members, and our trusted partners to advance our mission and make a significant impact on the interconnected crises of food waste and climate change."

Angie brings over a decade of experience in sustainable food systems, primarily working with the consumer packaged goods industry to implement global programs related to sustainable agriculture, ethical sourcing, and food security. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and a Master in Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy from Columbia University.

"We are thrilled to have Angie permanently take on the role of CEO," said Caroline Cotto, founding member of UFA and president of the UFA board of directors. "Over the last six months, Angie has excelled in this position. Her deep understanding of the organization, combined with her strategic vision and passion for our mission, make her the ideal leader to continue guiding UFA forward."

About UFA

The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) is the only nonprofit food industry association dedicated to catalyzing the upcycled economy to prevent food loss and waste across the entire supply chain. As the hub of the upcycled industry, UFA propels innovation by connecting surplus ingredients and byproducts to upcycled manufacturers. With a flagship third-party verified program, Upcycled CertifiedⓇ, companies demonstrate how their products prevent food waste, and showcase their positive impact to their buyers and consumers.

