The Prelude Network® Announces Partnership with Future Family Planning, Enhancing Financial Accessibility for Premium Fertility Care

US-based Prelude patients will have access to more financial options, online tools, and a pre-approval process to help them understand costs associated with treatment

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network®, a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, has announced an exclusive partnership with Future Family Planning (FFP), a national platform for family-building with flexible financial plans and concierge support services. The partnership aims to expand financial accessibility to premium fertility services, empowering patients with more financial options and a clear understanding of treatment costs.

The Prelude Network (PRNewswire)

As part of its exclusive offerings for U.S.-based Prelude patients, FFP has developed a Personalized Payment Choice tool that allows patients to understand fertility costs based on their individual treatment plans. Prelude patients will also have exclusive access to a pre-approval process prior to their new patient consultation, providing them with financial information early in the process and reducing the chance of surprise when navigating the cost of fertility care.

In addition, well-qualified Prelude patients will have access to competitive payment options and zero- to low-interest loans without prepayment penalties. These options include financing treatments over three to 36 months, with funding available in as little as 48 hours. The FFP program is also available to Prelude patients with fertility benefits, as it can aid in reducing treatment costs.

TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company of The Prelude Network, says, "The Prelude Network is excited to partner with Future Family Planning and provide more aspiring parents with financial options to help them get started on their road to family building. This offer reinforces our commitment to accessibility and complements ancillary brands within the ecosystem, including BUNDL Fertility."

Carolyn Walters, Head of Partnerships at Future Family, adds, "A global fertility provider commitment to quality care and patient accessibility, Prelude is an excellent partner for FFP. We are excited to help more of Prelude's patients reduce the financial stress of fertility services through our partnership and exclusive offer."

To learn more about navigating fertility costs, including Prelude's exclusive partnership with FFP, please visit preludefertility.com/financing.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility™ – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

