Encoda Announces Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Industry Executive Allen Starkman Joins Encoda as Leader of Product and Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encoda LLC, a healthcare reimbursement automation and technology-enabled services leader, today announces the appointment of Allen Starkman to its executive team as Chief Product and Strategy Officer. With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Mr. Starkman has managed multi-state healthcare operations across various industry solutions and has deep experience in revenue cycle technology and operations.

Allen Starkman Encoda Chief Product & Strategy Officer (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Encoda, Allen was the Chief Revenue Cycle Officer for Forefront Dermatology, the largest private equity owned dermatology group practice in the United States, with over 225 locations and over 425 clinicians. Allen led the development and design of the RCM platform that became a driving force to help Forefront Dermatology achieve their tremendous growth and profitability. Prior to Forefront Dermatology, Allen was the Vice President of US Healthcare Services Delivery RCM at Sutherland Healthcare Solutions.

As Encoda's Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Mr. Starkman is responsible for developing Encoda's product vision, formalizing the Company's strategic planning process, and executing strategies to accomplish financial growth and deliver intuitive, world-class revenue management and analytics platforms to our valued clients.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of Allen to our Executive Leadership Team", said Michael Kallish, Encoda's CEO. Mr. Kallish continued, "Allen's 30 year career in managing revenue for many prestigious institutions across the U.S., as well as his experience working for practice management vendors early in his career, positions him well to have a tremendous impact for our clients and our team at Encoda."

Starkman commented, "I am very excited to join the Encoda team and look forward to incorporating additional automation and analytics into Encoda's innovative platforms to address our clients' rapidly growing and critically important revenue management needs".

Allen graduated from Wake Forest University with a bachelor's degree in biology and continued his education at Duke University, earning his master's degree in healthcare administration. After graduation, Allen spent time in the US Army as a Medical Service Corps Officer. Allen is active in HFMA, where he is a Fellow, and MGMA where he is a Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE).

About Encoda, LLC

Encoda is a leader in healthcare reimbursement automation and technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services that empower medical business offices to cost-effectively collect the most revenue in the shortest time possible. Encoda clients significantly improve their rejection and denial management processes, reduce days in A/R, increase medical reimbursement, and receive an unparalleled level of visibility into their billing cycle via Encoda BackOffice and Maestro Analytics. Encoda's technology enabled RCM services include client access to Encoda BackOffice and Maestro Analytics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encoda LLC