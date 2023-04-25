U.S. News: Fisher's Nursing Graduate Programs Among Top 32 in the Nation

PITTSFORD, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The graduate offerings in the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher University are among the top 32 programs in the nation, according to the annual U.S. News Best Grad Schools ranking.

In the last two years, Fisher's master's programs have climbed 50 spots, from No. 82 in 2021, No. 56 in 2022, and now an impressive ranking of No. 32. The Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program ranked No. 101, in the top third of all ranked programs.

According to the publication, the Best Nursing Schools rankings assessed the graduate programs on their research activity, faculty resources, student excellence, and qualitative ratings from experts.

"To see our ranking soar to No. 32 is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff—who continuously deliver an excellent educational experience to our students—and is indicative of the broad support we receive from the University," said Dr. Tricia Gatlin, dean of the School. "Additionally, I am proud to lead a School where the faculty, students, and alumni not only deliver exceptional care to their patients, but make positive impacts in their communities."

The School offers five Master of Science in Nursing degrees including Adult/Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner; Adult/Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner; Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; Primary Care Family Nurse Practitioner; and Adult/Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist; as well as a Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling. In fall 2021, the School welcomed the first cohort of students into a fully-online pathway for its master's offerings, in partnership with 2U, Inc.

Fisher prepares the largest number of nurses in the region via its traditional baccalaureate degree program and a large percentage of advanced practice nurse practitioners into the regional and state-wide health care workforce. The School of Nursing is also home to the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing, which integrates specialized curriculum into nursing undergraduate, graduate, and professional education that addresses the unique health care needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

About St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023. As Fisher moves forward into the future, it stays true to its Catholic heritage and honors the Basilians by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge."

