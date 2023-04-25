The Skin Center, a Nationally Recognized, Award-Winning Medical Spa with More than 40 Years Experience, Announces the Opening of Its First Northeast Ohio Location

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center , nationally recognized as a Top 10 Botox provider, announces the opening of a new state-of-the-art aesthetic clinic in The Van Aken District in downtown Shaker Heights, the company's first location in Northeast Ohio. The new medical spa will offer a comprehensive service menu of non-invasive, clinically proven aesthetic treatments for the face and body, including Botox, filler, body sculpting, laser resurfacing, BroadBand Light (BBL) treatment, medical-grade facials and more.

The Skin Center has been committed to providing best-in-class cosmetic treatments since its founding more than 40 years ago. With its newest location, the aesthetic authority now maintains nine total locations throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio and is one of the leading medical spas in the country: out of approximately 50,000 Botox providers across the country, The Skin Center is recognized in the top 1% of companies by Allergan Aesthetics, the maker of Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers.

"Our clinical team includes experienced nurses and physician assistants, led by a dedicated medical director and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Rachel Mistur, MD. And our providers generally have more experience and have received more training than most of our competitors," said Greg Sanker, CEO at The Skin Center. "Our rigorous hiring process, comprehensive training program and advanced devices help us deliver superior outcomes for our patients. And we have the history to back it up."

The new Shaker Heights medical spa will offer the Cleveland community a welcoming and high-end experience with its modern design, luxurious amenities and spacious treatment rooms. "We are thrilled to expand our aesthetic expertise to Northeast Ohio and introduce the community to our world-class aesthetic care and facilities," added Sanker.

The Van Aken District location will offer a variety of promotions to celebrate the grand opening.

Shaker Heights Grand Opening Specials

To celebrate the grand opening, The Skin Center is giving away one year of free Botox from its new Shaker Heights location, valued up to $3,700. To be eligible to win, you must follow @theskincentermd, tag three friends and like, save and share the post featuring this amazing giveaway. The promotion runs April 11 - May 1, 2023. One lucky winner will be announced on May 2, 2023.

Additionally, patients can book appointments now to take advantage of the grand opening promotions below, which run through June 30, 2023.

$150 OFF your first treatment in Shaker Heights , available on 30 units or more of Botox, a full syringe of filler and select skin and laser packages including DiamondGlow, chemical peels, BroadBand Light (BBL), radiofrequency (RF) microneedling and laser hair removal.

50% OFF CoolSculpting Elite , available on an 8-treatment package or more. Plus, save even more with 25% OFF one Botox or filler treatment with the purchase of ANY CoolSculpting Elite package.

Buy 1 syringe of filler, get 10 FREE units of Botox .

30% OFF advanced skin-transforming treatments like RF microneedling, BBL and laser resurfacing.

Buy 1 area, Get 1 FREE laser hair removal.

20% OFF skincare products with any treatment.

Double the referral rewards. Refer a friend new to The Skin Center and you both will enjoy $100 OFF your treatment. There's no limit, and these can be combined with any offers.

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center was founded more than 40 years ago in Pittsburgh, PA and has served more than 500,000 patients since its founding. As a leader in aesthetic treatments, The Skin Center is a top Botox and filler provider nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body sculpting technologies on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The company now maintains nine total locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com.

