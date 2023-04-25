Oxygea Launches Xtellar, a Leader in Additive Manufacturing Materials

Xtellar™ is shaping a smarter future by unlocking industry disruption through collaborative additive manufacturing innovation

PHILADELPHIA and SÃO PAULO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtellar™ , is a US based venture focused on developing innovative materials for additive manufacturing such as 3D filaments, 3D pellets and 3D powders that is being launched by Oxygea , a Corporate Venture Capital firm focused on sustainable innovation and digital transformation in the industry. Xtellar specializes in a wide range of materials that includes Polypropylene, Polyethylene, PETG, Nylon, Bio-Based and Recycled polymers specifically engineered to additive manufacturing applications such as aerospace, automotive, marine, consumer, packaging, and healthcare. This new business venture is the next step in the evolution of Braskem's - Leader in the production of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and 6th largest petrochemical company in the world - specialty additive manufacturing materials division that was launched in 2020.

(PRNewswire)

Jason Vagnozzi, Xtellar™ CEO, stated: "We are excited for this next chapter in our additive manufacturing business. Since 2020, we have seen exponential growth and the rapid evolution of our portfolio. Xtellar combines Braskem's 3D materials division, which started with a small portfolio of specialized polypropylene (PP), Bio-Based, and Recycled formulations and taulman3D, which was recently acquired in 2022, adding nylon, recycled PETG, and PETG to our portfolio. With projections for the 3D printing industry expected to grow to over $70 billion by 2030 – growing at an estimated 20% CAGR – we believe this new structure will allow us enhanced opportunities to serve this fast-growing demand. We look forward to partnering with our clients and other organizations to forge breakthrough collaborations and bring innovation to life."

For Artur Faria, CEO of Oxygea, "We see great disruptive potential in Xtellar, as it is a business that has a transformative profile for the future of sustainability. This investment is part of our goal of promoting new solutions to the market, accompanying and helping to develop new products that are in line with the ESG agenda. Thus, we believe that investment in Xtellar's product also adds value to several industries by offering additive manufacturing, something that is increasingly rooted in global supply chains."

Visit Xtellar™ in person at North America's largest Additive Manufacturing event, Rapid + TCT , May 2-4 in Chicago. Xtellar™'s booth # is 2412.

Xtellar products and services will officially be available starting June 2023. For more information about Xtellar's additive manufacturing portfolio and new brand launch, please visit our website .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xtellar