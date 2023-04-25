LILYSILK Unveils Its Absolute Delight 2023 Summer Collection

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, launched its Absolute Delight Summer Collection on April 21, 2023, featuring Business Casual, City Life, and Special Occasion outfits that reflect global silk fans' craving for a spectacular summertime life of wanderlust and adventure. With rich textures and stunning designs, the Collection focuses on midsummer blouse staples that not only beat the heat but also retain an eclectic, laid-back spirit, perfect for staying cool and stylish all season long.

LILYSILK 2023 Summer Collection: The Absolute Delight (PRNewswire)

With stylish dresses and elegant blouses featuring timeless silhouettes, the Business Casual range is ideal for an office wardrobe upgrade, everything necessary to look chic and feel confident in the workplace. The cool and breathable Jamaica Long Vest is a classic and simple silk suit armor perfect for commuting in summer while the Riffa Dress has a classic round-neck A-line dress with hidden pull at the back, three-dimensional cutting structure, and more agile movements.

LILYSILK's City Life range makes dressing for happy hour easy offering everything needed for nights out to remember. The Cropped Spun Silk Strip Sweater helps to stay cool and stylish this summer with a casual style for different occasions. The super snug, silky-cool-for-summer Charmeuse silk Wrapover Cropped Shirt, with chic cross-neck and loose shoulder, caters for different waist sizes and figures and the small tie at the back neckline adds lively details making it perfect to style with shorts, trousers, skirts and even dresses for casual occasions and holiday wear. The Puli Top and Silk Georgette Halter Neck Top are also pieces to achieve elegance with ease this summer.

LILYSILK's lovingly curated Summer Escape Special Occasion collection, made from carefully selected high-quality organic silk fabrics, include the dynamic and beautiful Adonis Dress and Shadow Print Cami, ideal for summer vacations at the beach and much more while the Pink Mimosa Slip Dress from the Tequila Sunrise Flipped range, made from lightweight and breathable materials, ensures a comfortable and stylish beach look.

David Wang, LILYSILK CEO, said, "It's sunshine and sandy beach time again and to help silk fans all over the world live spectacularly, LILYSILK has curated this gorgeous collection that embodies the carefree, casual vibe of summer. Prepare to embrace the season with open arms with a wardrobe that's as adventurous as you are."

