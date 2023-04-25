JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

Q1 2023 Financial Summary：
- Revenue was RMB 5.86 billion.
- Generated RMB 1.23 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.81 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.42 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.11 billion. Earnings per share was RMB 0.06.
SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. According to the financial report, in Q1 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 5.86 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.11 billion.
Consumer electronics demand has been weak causing chip companies to accumulate high inventory levels and face increasing market pressure. In order to actively and effectively respond to market changes, JCET continuously invests in high-performance, advanced packaging technology, and in fields with continuously growing demand such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing, to prepare for a new round of application demand growth.
In recent years, JCET focused on technology development and has achieved HVM of advanced packaging technologies such as system level (SiP), wafer level, and 2.5D/3D. In Q1 2023, the proportion of advanced packaging revenue in the company's revenue continuously exceeded 60%, becoming the "ballast stone" for the company's development. JCET invested RMB 1.31 billion in R&D in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; in the first quarter of this year, R&D investment was RMB 0.31 billion, accounting for 5.3% of revenue. JCET has made breakthroughs in the field of chiplet technology, achieving ultra-large high-density fan-out flip chip heterogeneous integration of multiple chips in packages as large as 102mm x 102mm. It is also supported with a complete set of turnkey services from design to production, providing excellent microsystem integration solutions for high-performance computing applications.
In the field of automotive electronics, the company accelerates the R&D of advanced packaging technologies related to electric vehicles and autonomous driving with high-reliability standards, as well as the development of next-generation power device modules and other products, enhancing the differentiated competitiveness of advanced technologies and services and implementing them at their factories. In Q1 2023, the revenue of automotive electronics continued to grow with a year-on-year increase of 144%.
In 2023, JCET will maintain a reasonable level of growth in total capital expenditure, expanding production capacity to meet customer needs, while actively expanding the company's investment in R&D, infrastructure, technological innovation, and factory automation upgrades.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The combination of several factors has resulted in a sustained downturn in the semiconductor market. Although the short-term performance is under pressure, JCET will continuously adhere to the strategy of promoting international and domestic business, increase investment in cutting-edge technology and resources, and focus on higher-level packaging technologies such as automotive electronic chips and diversified solutions for chiplet. The company will carry out forward-looking infrastructure, R&D, and strategic production capacity expansion, accelerate the product development and market promotion mechanisms centered on intelligent solutions, explore market demand with greater potential for future development, and provide high-quality production technology services to global customers."
For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2023 Report.
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
3,312
2,459
Trading financial assets
3,180
4,316
Derivative financial assets
4
18
Accounts receivable
2,605
3,689
Receivables financing
119
59
Prepayments
132
110
Other receivables
42
61
Inventories
2,636
3,152
Other current assets
276
279
Total current assets
12,306
14,143
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
39
40
Long-term equity investments
753
765
Other equity investments
450
440
Investment properties
88
89
Fixed assets
19,045
19,517
Construction in progress
897
807
Right-of-use assets
551
578
Intangible assets
477
483
Goodwill
2,181
2,210
Long-term prepaid expenses
25
28
Deferred tax assets
251
247
Other non-current assets
104
61
Total non-current assets
24,861
25,265
Total assets
37,167
39,408
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
898
1,174
Derivative financial liabilities
7
0
Notes payable
280
339
Accounts payable
3,504
4,634
Contract liabilities
214
214
Employee benefits payable
718
984
Taxes and surcharges payable
196
210
Other payables
377
378
Current portion of long-term liabilities
2,847
3,096
Other current liabilities
4
4
Total current liabilities
9,045
11,033
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,528
2,721
Lease liabilities
529
562
Long-term employee benefits payable
14
14
Deferred income
322
340
Deferred tax liabilities
32
40
Other non-current liabilities
52
55
Total non-current liabilities
3,477
3,732
Total liabilities
12,522
14,765
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,780
1,780
Capital reserves
15,103
15,080
Accumulated other comprehensive income
269
400
Surplus reserves
229
229
Unappropriated profit
7,264
7,154
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
24,645
24,643
Minority shareholders
0
0
Total equity
24,645
24,643
Total liabilities and equity
37,167
39,408
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2022
Revenue
5,860
8,138
Less: Cost of sales
5,166
6,599
Taxes and surcharges
20
16
Selling expenses
49
49
Administrative expenses
171
258
Research and development expenses
309
322
Finance expenses
57
23
Including: Interest expenses
64
43
Interest income
9
7
Add: Other income
32
56
Investment income / (loss)
2
12
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
(12)
(5)
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
8
3
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
5
(7)
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
6
1
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
3
15
Operating profit / (loss)
144
951
Add: Non-operating income
0
5
Less: Non-operating expenses
3
0
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
141
956
Less: Income tax expenses
31
95
Net profit / (loss)
110
861
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
110
861
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
110
861
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
7,154
4,334
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
7,264
5,195
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(131)
(32)
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(131)
(32)
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
11
0
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
1
0
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
10
0
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
(142)
(32)
Cash flow hedge reserve
0
(4)
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
(142)
(28)
Total comprehensive income
(21)
829
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(21)
829
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
0
0
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.06
0.48
Diluted earnings per share
0.06
0.48
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2023
Mar 31, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
6,984
8,815
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
94
115
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
53
70
Total cash inflows from operating activities
7,131
9,000
Cash payments for goods and services
4,385
5,845
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,194
1,249
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
212
187
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
106
79
Total cash outflows from operating activities
5,897
7,360
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,234
1,640
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
3,930
1,000
Cash receipts from investment income
14
6
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
26
26
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
0
28
Total cash inflows from investing activities
3,970
1,060
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
839
899
Cash payments for investments
2,780
1,650
Total cash outflows from investing activities
3,619
2,549
Net cash flows from investing activities
351
(1,489)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from borrowings
347
531
Total cash inflows from financing activities
347
531
Cash repayments for debts
985
746
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
53
42
Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries
0
0
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
33
143
Total cash outflows from financing activities
1,071
931
Net cash flows from financing activities
(724)
(400)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(8)
(2)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
853
(251)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,453
2,763
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
3,306
2,512
