dōTERRA CELEBRATES ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY; OPENS GIVEAWAY

dōTERRA is proud to celebrate 15 years of growth in its sustainability, product sourcing and empowerment initiatives, and looks forward to a bright future of tripling its impact by 2030

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dōTERRA celebrates its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2008 with a mission to source the purest essential oils from around the world while empowering people and communities along the way, dōTERRA has established itself as the leader in the essential oils industry.

"From the beginning, we've always sought to source the purest essential oils, but dōTERRA would not have experienced our unique and unprecedented growth without the support of remarkable sales leaders who believed in dōTERRA in the beginning. Now they lead teams of millions of Wellness Advocates and customers around the world. We also thank the nearly 10,000 employees we have employed since we started our company who work tirelessly to support our Wellness Advocate leaders," said Corey Lindley, dōTERRA Founding Executive and CEO. "We are where we are today because of the amazing people who truly are the legacy that is dōTERRA."

Today, dōTERRA has more than 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers in over 100 countries supported by just over 4,000 corporate employees. In addition to the company's growth, dōTERRA has become known for its impact for good around the world. Since its founding in 2010, the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has contributed over $100 million to empowering people worldwide to be healthy, safe, and self-reliant.

dōTERRA plans to triple its impact by 2030 and continue to help support the lives of millions of people around the world, largely in developing nations. Significant goals include:

Empowering 4.2 million lives via sourcing jobs

Bettering 6.8 million lives through social impact projects

Improving 10 million total lives

"dōTERRA is in the business of empowerment," said Emily Wright, dōTERRA Founding Executive and President. "We are empowering individuals with health and wellness solutions, entrepreneurs with opportunities to build a business and sourcing communities with the resources they need to be successful. Between our pure products and our pure love for humanity, dōTERRA's future is bright."

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

