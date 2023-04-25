Affordable Connectivity Program Available to Qualifying KUB Internet Customers

Low-income households supported through government assistance program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) has announced its customers will now be eligible to apply for a monthly internet discount through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). ACP is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) benefit program that helps ensure households can pay for the internet services they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

"It's so important to have the ACP available to KUB's customers who need it," said Gabriel J. Bolas, KUB President and CEO "We added KUB Fiber as our fifth utility because access to reliable, affordable internet service has become indispensable to our daily lives. It's exciting to know that our customers can now benefit from ACP as well."

The ACP benefit provides up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households. These households may also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute between $10 and $50 toward the purchase price. The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

For a household to qualify for assistance, total family income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines , or meet at least one of a list of criteria found on the FCC's site . Applicants may visit affordableconnectivity.gov and submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Customers can also contact KUB customer service for assistance.

KUB's planned electric upgrades laid the foundation for Knoxville's only 100% fiber network providing the world's fastest internet. Most recently, KUB began work to establish a student internet access program called ConnectED to provide high-speed internet free, when combined with ACP, for low-income student households. KUB will launch the program during the 2023-2024 school year with funding provided by the City of Knoxville with hopes to expand through its service territory as it expands its fiber network and as additional funding becomes available.

"We're committed to providing high speed fiber internet, our fifth utility, to students, families and businesses across KUB's footprint," added Bolas.

