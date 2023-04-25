AACC Welcomes MaryAnne Elma as Chief Science and Policy Officer

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that MaryAnne Elma has assumed the position of chief science and policy officer for the association, effective today.

Elma is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of demonstrated success in building teams and delivering portfolios to transform healthcare. Prior to joining AACC, she held the position of senior director of enterprise content and digital strategy at the American College of Cardiology (ACC), where she led the organization's partnership with the American Heart Association to develop and publish clinical practice guidelines.

Before that, Elma served in various roles of increasing responsibility at ACC. She led the organization-wide guideline roll-out with the highest number of pick-ups in more than two decades, designed top-trending health education campaigns, and oversaw major grants to change hospital culture and build a hospital research network.

In her role at AACC, Elma will serve on the senior leadership team, making certain the organization's educational offerings remain robust, relevant, and highly valuable to members and other constituencies. She'll also develop AACC's strategic advocacy agenda and ensure its scientific publications and accreditation programs meet the highest quality standards.

"With AACC's robust and expanding education program in place, a highly respected publications portfolio, and a strong position of advocacy leadership, this couldn't be a better time to welcome Ms. Elma to our staff," said AACC's CEO Mark J. Golden. "Her vast experience cultivating partnerships and creating innovative educational programs will allow us to elevate AACC's mission of helping lab professionals adapt to the changing healthcare environment."

"It's an honor to be selected to serve as AACC's chief science and policy officer," said Elma. "I'm excited to drive programs and policies that provide measurable value for members and non-members and spark new engagement with AACC across the laboratory medicine community."

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

