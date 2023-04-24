Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2022 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on Noah's investor relations website at http://ir.noahgroup.com. The Company will also provide all shareholders the ability, upon request, to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge. You can contact the Company at ir@noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. In the full year 2022, Noah distributed RMB70.3 billion (US$10.2 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB157.1 billion (US$22.8 billion) as of December 31, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers 75 cities in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,276 relationship managers provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 437,288 registered clients as of December 31, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides other businesses.

