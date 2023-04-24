Nevro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, announced today that it is participating in the following investor conferences:

On May 10, 2023 , Kevin Thornal , CEO & President, and Rod MacLeod , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America 2023 Health Care Conference at 5:00 pm Pacific Time at the Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

On May 16, 2023 , Rod MacLeod , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference at 11:00 am Eastern Time at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York, NY .

On May 17, 2023 , Rod MacLeod , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 am Eastern Time at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York, NY .

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limb and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, Senza Omnia™, and HFX iQ™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy™. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, 10 kHz Therapy, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX iQ, the HFX iQ logo, HFX Algorithm, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp. Patents covering Senza HFX iQ and other Nevro products are listed at Nevro.com/patents.

Investors and Media:

Julie Dewey, IRC

Nevro Corp.

Chief Corp Communications and Investor Relations Officer

650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

