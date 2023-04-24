Kiavi Expands into DSCR Loans for Condominium Rentals

Product expansion further strengthens the private lender's leading rental financing platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , one of the nation's largest lenders to real estate investors, expanded its rental property financing product to now include condominiums. This product expansion enables Kiavi to help real estate investors with rental units in multi-tenant buildings and townhomes secure reliable, timely, and competitively priced capital to grow their rental property portfolios.

Market dynamics such as increasing demand for rental housing and urbanization point to an opportunity for investors

"We are thrilled to be expanding our rental financing offerings to include units in high rises, townhomes, and other multi-unit buildings," said Stephanie Casper, Chief Revenue Officer, Kiavi. "Market dynamics such as increasing demand for rental units and urbanization point to an opportunity for real estate investors to scale their businesses by investing in rental condominium properties. Kiavi's expansion into financing rental condos will enable real estate investors to capitalize on these trends by accessing the reliable capital they need to grow their rental portfolios and maximize their yields," she added.

With this expansion, Kiavi's DSCR rental loans finance single-family houses, planned unit developments (PUDs), 2-4 unit properties, and now units in multi-tenant buildings and townhomes with a Homeowners Association. Real estate investors are increasingly financing their rental properties with Kiavi because of the lender's competitive rates, clear and transparent pricing, no hard credit pulls, easy-to-use technology, and low-document process.

Already a leader in fix-and-flip financing, Kiavi is rapidly becoming a top destination for real estate investors needing capital to acquire or refinance a rental property, or refinance a portfolio of five or more rental properties. The company's leading capital markets execution paired with its technology-enabled platform allows Kiavi to provide real estate investors with competitive pricing and reliable, trusted capital to scale their businesses.



About Kiavi With more than $13 billion in funded loans, Kiavi is one of the nation's largest private lenders to residential real estate investors ("REIs"). Kiavi harnesses the power of data & technology to offer REIs a simpler, more reliable, and faster way to access the capital they need to scale their businesses. Formerly known as LendingHome, Kiavi is committed to helping its customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock to provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com.

