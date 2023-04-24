House Homeland Security Bill Would Deliver Meaningful Resources to the Border, Says FAIR

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the House Judiciary Committee's approval of a landmark bill that would deter mass illegal immigration, end asylum abuse and rein in the Biden administration's abuse of parole authority, the House Homeland Security Committee has rolled out a bill that would deliver much needed resources to secure our southern border.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

The Border Reinforcement Act adds manpower, technology and physical infrastructure needed to regain control of our borders. It would require that money dedicated to border enforcement be used for just that -- not for processing, releasing and flying illegal migrants around the country, as the Biden administration has been doing. The bill also requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to collect and disseminate vital information about the people who are encountered crossing the border illegally.

Among the key provisions of the Border Reinforcement Act:

Requires DHS to resume construction of the border security wall along no less than 900 miles of our southern border.

Requires that DHS increase manpower to a total of 22,000 Border Patrol agents.

Provides additional technology at border ports of entry to detect and prevent the entry of narcotics, contraband and illegal migrants.

Significantly adds aerial and ground technology to surveil the entire southern border.

Limits the use of DHS's CBP One phone app to inspection of perishable cargo only.

"Nearly 7.5 million people have crossed our southern border illegally since President Biden took office. That staggering figure alone bears testament to the fact that our borders are not secure, no matter how many times the White House or Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tell us they are," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

"The Biden administration has repeatedly claimed it needs more resources to secure the border. The Border Reinforcement Act delivers those resources, but with the caveat that the money, technology and manpower be employed to prevent and deter illegal immigration rather than facilitate it, which has been the administration's policy.

"FAIR applauds the Homeland Security Committee for delivering a bill that would provide actual homeland security and urges a swift markup and committee approval as the bill makes its way to the floor for passage by the full House of Representatives," concluded Stein.

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)